Where Does Achane's Season Rank Among Dolphins Best?

The Miami Dolphins still have one game left in their 2025 season, but De'Von Achane already has put together one of the greatest individual offensive performances in franchise history.

With only the finale against the New England Patriots remaining, Achane already has the second-highest total of yards from scrimmage with 1,838 and the third-highest rushing total with 1,350.

With 150 rushing yards and 162 total yards, Achane could reach the magical numbers of 1,500 yards on the ground and 2,000 of total offense, though that's obviously not going to be easy against a New England team that will be playing for playoff positioning.

Even if he doesn't get to the big milestones, Achane likely will finish the season with the second-highest rushing total in team history.

But exactly where would we rank Achane's season among the best by a Dolphins running back?

THE TOP FIVE SEASONS BY A DOLPHINS RUNNING BACK

1. Ricky Williams, 2002

This pretty much is a no-brainer. In his first season in Miami after being acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in March 2002, Williams proceeded to obliterate the team franchise record for rushing yards with an NFL-best 1,853 — 595 yards more than the previous mark of 1,258 established by Delvin Williams in 1978. For good measure, Ricky Williams scored 17 total touchdowns in that 2002 season, including 16 on the ground, and also caught 47 passes for 363 yards.

2. De'Von Achane, 2025

Yes, we're putting Achane right behind Williams' 2002 season. In addition to his rushing and total yardage totals, Achane is averaging a league-leading 5.7 yards per carry to go along with 12 touchdowns. Achane also leads the Dolphins in receptions.

3. Delvin Williams, 1978

Like Ricky Williams, Delvin made an immediate impact after being acquired in a trade, in this case with the San Francisco 49ers. His franchise record of 1,258 rushing yards stood for 24 years and remained the Dolphins' lone 1,000-yard rushing season for 18 years until Karim Abdul-Jabbar reached that milestone as a rookie in 1996.

4. Raheem Mostert, 2023

While his rushing total of 1,012 yards doesn't rank anywhere near the top of the Dolphins leader board, it's impossible to overlook his team-record 21 touchdowns, 18 on the ground and three receiving. Mostert and Achane teamed that year to give the Dolphins one of the most prolific rushing attacks in the NFL.

5. Jay Ajayi, 2016

Yes, an argument could be made that Ajayi's 1,272-yard performance boiled down pretty much to his three 200-yard outings, but that kind of NFL history-making deserves recognition. Ajayi's third 200-yard game also helped the Dolphins get into the playoffs.

Honorable mention: Larry Csonka, 1972; Mercury Morris, 1972; Andra Franklin, 1982; Ricky Williams, 2003; Ronnie Brown, 2007; Reggie Bush, 2011; Lamar Miller, 2014.

