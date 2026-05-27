Why Dolphins Taking It Slow With Recovering Starters
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The Miami Dolphins continue their OTAs this week, with three prominent players again sidelined as they work their way back from injuries from last season.
The headliner is running back De'Von Achane, fresh off his contract extension, but the group also includes tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Storm Duck.
Head coach Jeff Hafley indicated before practice Wednesday that all three had things "cleaned up," suggesting medical procedures on Achane's shoulder, Jackson's foot and Duck's knee.
"If you remember, he missed the last game of the season, and he had something in his shoulder he had to get cleaned up, and he did that," Hafley said. "He's rehabbing right now. He's doing well, and you'll see him out there doing some drills and doing some running around. You just will not see him in full team drills."
Jackson sustained his foot injury in training camp last summer and he later revealed he was advised to have surgery at the time, but he chose against it and that allowed him to come back for the final weeks of the regular season.
"You've got to give Austin a lot of credit," Hafley said. "A lot of guys in that situation would have opted to have surgery and got something done during it, but he battled through it. Even through the end there, he fought through it. And I gave him a lot of credit for that. And, he obviously had that fixed. And now he's on his way to getting better as well."
Duck, meanwhile, sustained a season-ending knee injury in the October victory against the Atlanta Falcons in his first game back since he sustained an ankle injury in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Duck was an opening-day starter at cornerback last year and will try to earn that distinction again in 2026.
"Hopefully we'll get him back soon," Hafley said. "I thought he did a good job watching the tape, so I'm excited. Another young player who we need to get healthy."
The other player whose status is being monitored, of course, is rookie third-round pick Chris Bell, the wide receiver from Louisville.
The 94th overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last November and is working with trainers as he continues his rehabilitation. Hafley said he didn't have a timetable for when Bell would be ready to practice, and exactly when that will happen could go a long way toward determining how much of a role Bell could have in his rookie season.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL