Why Dolphins Taking It Slow With Recovering Starters

The Miami Dolphins continue their OTAs this week, with three prominent players again sidelined as they work their way back from injuries from last season.

The headliner is running back De'Von Achane, fresh off his contract extension, but the group also includes tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Storm Duck.

Head coach Jeff Hafley indicated before practice Wednesday that all three had things "cleaned up," suggesting medical procedures on Achane's shoulder, Jackson's foot and Duck's knee.

"If you remember, he missed the last game of the season, and he had something in his shoulder he had to get cleaned up, and he did that," Hafley said. "He's rehabbing right now. He's doing well, and you'll see him out there doing some drills and doing some running around. You just will not see him in full team drills."

Jackson sustained his foot injury in training camp last summer and he later revealed he was advised to have surgery at the time, but he chose against it and that allowed him to come back for the final weeks of the regular season.

"You've got to give Austin a lot of credit," Hafley said. "A lot of guys in that situation would have opted to have surgery and got something done during it, but he battled through it. Even through the end there, he fought through it. And I gave him a lot of credit for that. And, he obviously had that fixed. And now he's on his way to getting better as well."

Duck, meanwhile, sustained a season-ending knee injury in the October victory against the Atlanta Falcons in his first game back since he sustained an ankle injury in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Duck was an opening-day starter at cornerback last year and will try to earn that distinction again in 2026.

"Hopefully we'll get him back soon," Hafley said. "I thought he did a good job watching the tape, so I'm excited. Another young player who we need to get healthy."

The other player whose status is being monitored, of course, is rookie third-round pick Chris Bell, the wide receiver from Louisville.

The 94th overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last November and is working with trainers as he continues his rehabilitation. Hafley said he didn't have a timetable for when Bell would be ready to practice, and exactly when that will happen could go a long way toward determining how much of a role Bell could have in his rookie season.