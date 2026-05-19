How Hafley Describes the Significance of the Achane Extension

The biggest news with the Miami Dolphins since the NFL draft ended was the contract extension of running back De’Von Achane.

Achane was missing on the first day of the offseason program, most likely as he looked for a new contract with the team, but new head oach Jeff Hafley expressed confidence at the time that things would work out.

Hafley was right, the Dolphins and Achane agreed to a 4-year extension worth $64 million.

“I had confidence that it would get done,” Hafley said to Miami reporters on Tuesday. “Happy for him, happy for his family, and happy for the Dolphins.”

The reality of the situation is that Jon-Eric Sullivan referred to Achane as one of the pillars of his team earlier in the offseason, and keeping players like that in the fold is always something that a team is going to prioritize.

“I think it sends a good message when you have a player who was here on his first contract and has produced and had success to reward that player with a second contract," Hafley said. "I know that’s important to Sully and I."

Achane has been a star for the Dolphins and is coming off a breakout season where he ran for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns. In an offense where there was so much uprooting throughout the 2025 season, Achane was a constant.

That type of message being sent to the team is important to let the team in the building know they’re still going to try to keep their best players. That’s how you keep veteran players like Aaron Brewer and Jordyn Brooks engaged, and they’re not looking over their shoulder as if they are also on the chopping block. They can look at everything as an opportunity in front of them to help put the Dolphins back into contention.

What is next?

The conversation that Hafley had about wanting to extend players who were productive on their first contract with a team would apply to more than just Achane. Hafley was asked specifically about offensive lineman Aaron Brewer and linebacker Jordyn Brooks as guys who could be priorities for potential contract extensions.

When it comes to players currently on their first contract, though, the place to look is on the offensive line.

Left tackle Patrick Paul was a second-round pick in the 2024 draft, which makes him eligible for a contract extension after the 2026 season.

He has grown into a standout player as the Dolphins’ left tackle. At 6-7, 326 pounds, he fits the mold of what the Dolphins have targeted in Sullivan’s short tenure as the team’s general manager.

The selection of Kadyn Proctor in the first round only amplifies that preference, and surely the Dolphins would love to see Proctor and Paul grow into fixtures on their offensive line for years to come.

Paul was named to PFF's "Secret Superstars" team following the 2025 season. After allowing pressure on 6.6% of pass plays as a rookie, Paul cut that down to 4.3% in 2025, ranking fourth among all left tackles.

Paul allowed four sacks in 975 snaps at left tackle a season ago. Offensive tackles typically only get more expensive as time goes on. Just last offseason, Sullivan was around for the negotiation and signing of Zach Tom’s 4-year $88 million extension with Green Bay. Tom plays right tackle, which could mean that Paul’s potential extension could work its way over the $100 million mark.

If Paul continues his steady improvement, however, that’s a price that is well worth it. If Paul plays well, he becomes a pillar of an offense that is in search of more impact players as they build around Achane and Malik Willis.

With a new quarterback like Willis, keeping him upright is certainly something that is going to be a top priority.