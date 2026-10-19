Why the Dolphins Should Keep an Eye on Their Former Head Coaches

It's starting to look like it could be only a matter of time before former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel becomes former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator, and it's a situation the team he led for four seasons (and their fans) should monitor.

McDaniel's offense turned in yet another poor performance during a Week 6 loss at Kansas City that dropped the Chargers to 0-6 on the season, leaving them as one of only two teams this season without a win.

The other, of course, is the Dolphins, who will take an 0-5 record into MetLife Stadium coming off their bye next Sunday.

A TALE OF TWO FORMER DOLPHINS HEAD COACHES

The Chargers scored a season-low six points against the Chiefs on Sunday, the fifth time in six games they failed to score more than 17 and it doesn't take long watching them to see how disjointed and dysfunctional the whole offensive operation looks, from a badly regressing Justin Herbert at quarterback to an offensive line that's again among the worst in the NFL and dealing again with injuries to their quality starting tackles, Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

Things haven't improved one bit since a shocking loss against Arizona in the opener and it might be that Jim Harbaugh will have no choice but to fire McDaniel to, if nothing else, inject some life into an offense that has shown little while the defense keeps battling.

Harbaugh's comments after the loss at Kansas City and heading into the Chargers' bye didn't sound great for McDaniel when he said he would have to evaluate things when asked whether McDaniel would continue calling plays.

And, of course, where it gets fun for Dolphins fans is that the logical replacement for McDaniel based on play-calling experience is the man who preceded McDaniel's predecessor, Adam Gase.

Gase had been out of the NFL since he was fired by the New York Jets after the 2020 season when the Chargers hired him as a pass game specialist, and the question is what kind of changes he might make to the offensive scheme if he were to take over.

This is important because McDaniel's complex scheme clearly isn't a fit with Herbert and the rest of the offense with its complicated verbiage, shifts and motions, and timing-based offense. That scheme worked for a while in Miami, and it's fair to ask how much of that was the presence and skill set of Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and how much was prime Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle overwhelming defenses with their speed.

The reality is that if the Chargers don't make a change, it's difficult to envision them winning many games navigating a schedule that's about as tough as that of the Dolphins.

It does seem at the moment as though a major revamping is needed for the Chargers to have offensive success and win some games.

As it stands Monday morning, the Chargers hold the first position in the 2027 draft order and it could be that it comes down to them or the Dolphins for that No. 1 spot.

And it very well might be that the status quo would benefit the Dolphins in this instance, and that status quo is the Chargers keeping McDaniel.

McDANIEL'S COORDINATORS ENJOYING SUCCESS

Meanwhile, McDaniel's three coordinators from last season all are enjoying some team success this season.

Former offensive coordinator Frank Smith now is an assistant head coach with the Minnesota Vikings, who at 5-0 stand as one of the three undefeated teams in the NFL — though it should be pointed out that team's success has a lot more to do with the defense coordinator by Brian Flores.

Former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is handling the same role with the Baltimore Ravens, who are in a three-way tie atop the AFC North, although the team just squandered a 13-3 fourth-quarter lead in a last-second loss against divisional foe Cleveland on Sunday.

Lastly, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman now works for the team tied for first at 4-2 in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers.