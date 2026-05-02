Why Willis Shouldn't Feel Bad About Viral First Pitch Snafu

Right before a baseball game last night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis threw out a first pitch that became trending news just for being … just a bit outside.

In a 6-5 win for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, the first pitch is what everyone has ended up talking about. Major online outlets, such as Bleacher Report and Barstool Sports, have poked fun at an NFL quarterback for failing to connect with Marlins infielder Graham Pauley at home plate.

Malik Willis' first pitch was just a bit high 😬 pic.twitter.com/nAQgI1yfdy — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

The fan reaction so far? It’s been brutal, with the comment section under that trending video devolving into chaos. Some would rather pretend they didn’t watch that video, while others are predicting this is an indication of the type of season Willis will have in 2026.

However, there are plenty of fans who haven’t overreacted to this viral clip, and for good reason … aside from it simply being a random baseball game in May.

Plain And Simple, He Slipped

The only comment made by Willis on his first pitch was that he slipped. After analyzing the clip, he has a point.

After bringing his raised left leg back down to the mound during the pitching motion, his left foot noticeably stumbled a bit forward, like he didn’t have a stable connection with the ground upon landing. As a result, his body was angled slightly to his right of home plate when he released the ball, hence where it ended up.

This could be because of where Willis threw the ball. As opposed to being in the middle of the pitcher’s mound, he was a few feet ahead, which had a noticeable curve. In addition, he wore a normal pair of sneakers instead of cleats, which would have provided better traction. Maybe he simply didn't practice this first pitch enough.

Willis isn’t new to the sport. During his time at Roswell High School in Georgia, he briefly played baseball on the JV and varsity teams. He played in 20 games total, ending up with a .487 batting average and 19 hits in 39 at-bats.

When Willis transferred to Liberty University in 2019, he had to sit out the year due to NCAA transfer rules at the time. During his time off, he frequently practiced with the school's baseball team, including smashing some baseballs during batting practice.

Willis also showed off a pretty nice swing in the Marlins' batting cage Friday before the unfortunate pitch.

Back to the pitch, baseball just has a way to humble athletes from other sports. Other NFL quarterbacks, like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, have been caught on camera throwing some egregious first pitches in the past.

Always Supporting South Florida Sports

Members of the Miami Dolphins frequently collaborate with other South Florida sports teams and events. Earlier that day, Willis, head coach Jeff Hafley, and other Dolphins were taking laps around the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium, with the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix set for Sunday.

Willis is not the first Dolphins player to throw out the first pitch at a Marlins game. This includes Chop Robinson and Zane Gonzalez, along with former Miami players like Christian Wilkins, Dan Marino, Jaylen Waddle and Xavien Howard over the years.

During the past few Stanley Cup Playoff runs for the Florida Panthers, a host of Dolphins came to support the Cats by banging the pregame drum to hype up the fans. This includes Jason Taylor, Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel and Jonnu Smith.