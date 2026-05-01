Ranking the Dolphins Offseason Additions

The Miami Dolphins found themselves with 86 players on their 2026 roster after adding 13 rookies in the NFL draft, and almost half of them were newcomers.

Along with a new front office, this most definitely will be a new-look Dolphins team next season and its success largely will be determined by how well those newcomers perform.

So what kind of expectations should we have for those new Dolphins?

Furthermore, which of those newcomers should make the biggest impact?

Here's our countdown of all the newcomers — and there will be more after the undrafted rookie free agent class is announced — from 1 to 41.

COUNTING DOWN THE DOLPHINS OFFSEASON ADDITIONS

PLAYERS 36-41

41. TE Cole Turner

40. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

39. P Seth Vernon

38. LS Tucker Addington

37. T Carter Warren

36. EDGE Seth Coleman

This list include a few players who were signed to future contracts, meaning they weren't on a roster at the end of the 2025 season. And in the case of Vernon and Addington, they watched the Dolphins add another player at their position, which doesn't always happen among punters and long-snappers.

PLAYERS 31-35

35. S Omar Brown

34. CB Miles Battle

33. TE Zack Kuntz

32. K Zane Gonzalez

31. LS Taybor Pepper

We fully expect Pepper to make the roster, but long-snappers simply aren't difference-makers (sorry to all the long-snappers out there). Gonzalez is a solid kicker, but we're thinking his addition became borderline meaningless once the Dolphins re-signed Riley Patterson because it's difficult not to envision him winning the kicking job after he set a franchise record for accuracy last season. Kuntz is the wild card here because of his intriguing size and mobility.

PLAYERS 26-30

30. P Bradley Pinion

29. TE Seydou Traore

28. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

27. G DJ Campbell

26. CB Alex Austin

We have our first draft pick here and it very well could be that Campbell ends up earning a roster spot and becomes a contributor, but the Dolphins have numbers on the offensive line, so that won't be easy. On potential alone, Marshall should be higher on the list as a former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, but he has yet to put it together in the NFL.

PLAYERS 21-25

25. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

24. CB Marco Wilson

23. TE Ben Sims

22. EDGE Max Llewellyn

21. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

Sims was going to be a lot higher on this list because of his blocking ability, but the selection of Will Kacmarek in the third round actually has put his roster spot in question. We have Llewellyn higher on the list than Campbell even though he was drafted a round later, and that's because he brings much-needed size at his position group.

PLAYERS 16-20

20. S Michael Taaffe

19. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

18. WR Caleb Douglas

17. EDGE Trey Moore

16. S Zayne Anderson

We got three more rookie draft picks here along with Baker, who has considerable starting experience in the NFL and Anderson, who should be a core special teams player in his first year in Miami.

PLAYERS 11-15

15. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

14. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

13. T Charlie Heck

12. WR Jalen Tolbert

11. TE Will Kacmarek

The first three on this list are veteran free agents who should play key depth roles, with Johnson maybe having a shot at landing a starting spot. Tolbert and Kacmarek could be key additions on offense and should get a lot of snaps in 2026.

PLAYERS 6-10

10. EDGE David Ojabo

9. EDGE Josh Uche

8. LB Kyle Louis

7. WR Tutu Atwell

6. WR Chris Bell

We put Ojabo and Uche together on purpose because the Dolphins need pass-rushing help and need one or both of them to deliver in that area. Louis and Bell were our two favorites 2026 draft picks for the Dolphins, while the explosive Atwell could surprise a lot of folks now that he's no longer playing behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

PLAYERS 1-5

5. G Jamaree Salyer

Yes, this might be too high for a player who was a backup on a terrible offensive line last year, but we've projected him as a starter for the Dolphins in 2026, whether that be at left or right guard.

4. CB Chris Johnson

The first-round pick from San Diego State should be a starter from day one and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley have discussed how he could be used in different ways.

3. LB Jacob Rodriguez

Putting Zach Thomas expectations on Rodriguez because they're both undersized playmakers from Texas Tech is unfair, but it's very realistic to think Rodriguez could play a big role as a rookie.

2. T Kadyn Proctor

Gotta have the first-round pick high on the list, right? Whether Proctor sticks at left guard for all of his rookie season or winds up moving to right tackle, the expectation is that he will make a difference for the offensive line.



1. QB Malik Willis

There really couldn't be any other choice for number 1. If things work out the way the Dolphins hope, this will become the most significant offseason addition in memory, not just this year.