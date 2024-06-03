Tyreek Contract Request Official
Tyreek Hill's agent has confirmed what seemed pretty clear all along: The Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver is looking for a new contract.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus said during his weekly appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN said he's had conversations about addressing Hill's contract with Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Brandon Shore, the team's senior vice president of football and business and administration.
"Let's just say it's safe to acknowledge that I've been in touch with with Chris Grier and Brandon Shore of the Dolphins," Rosenhaus said. "I certainly have a fluid line of communication with them. And I've shared with them how Tyreek feels. I'll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. So without getting into any more specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel."
TYREEK HILL'S CONTRACT STATUS
Hill signed a four-year extension worth $120 million after the Dolphins acquired him in the 2022 trade with the Kansas City, though that average includes a $43.9 million non-guaranteed salary for 2026 that essentially is a void year and increased the annual average from $25 million to $30 million.
There's actually no guaranteed money on Hill's contract past this season, and the fact his contract wasn't extended or restructured this offseason when the Dolphins were looking for ways to create cap space certainly could be interpreted as a sign the team might be ready to move on next offseason, in light of the list of young players in line for extensions beyond Waddle, a group that includes Tua Tagovailoa, Jevon Holland Jaelan Phillips.
In the meantime, Hill has watched Waddle get a new deal late last week and then watched Justin Jefferson get Monday morning a four-year deal reportedly worth $140 million with $110 million guaranteed.
Not surprisingly, Hill — and every big-time receiver looking for a new deal — celebrated the new contracts.
Hill's cap number for 2024 is $31.3 million and it goes up to $34.2 million next year, and the Dolphins could clear a net of $11 million of the 2025 cap space with a post-June 1 release. The Dolphins currently have 50 players under contract for 2025 with cap liabilities of $271.4 million, per overthecap.com. The 2024 cap is $255 million.
On the flip side, though, Hill was voted the team MVP by the South Florida media each of his two seasons with the Dolphins and his production is matched by what his presence on the field opens up for the rest of the offense.
Put simply, it's hard to imagine the Dolphins offense being as explosive without Hill moving forward. Yes, the Dolphins put up 30 points against the staunch New York Jets defense when Hill missed the December game at Hard Rock Stadium because of an ankle injury, but that's an awfully small sample size and the real story of that game was the defense holding New York to 103 total yards and coming up with six sacks and four takeaways.
Hill said last month on the Around The Bar podcast he wanted to retire with the Dolphins and basically implored Grier to give him a new contract.
"We all know how the NFL is and jobs go and people get promotions over here," Hill said. "And like we understand that, but yeah, Miami is a great city man. I love the team that I play on, I love the guys in the locker room. I love the head coach. I love the GM. So that means continue. That means sign me."