NFL Draft Profile: Dai'Jean Dixon, Wide Receiver, Nicholls State Colonels

NFL draft profile scouting report for Nicholls State wide receiver, Dai'Jean Dixon
#5
Pos: WR
Ht: 6024
Wt: 201
DOB: 10/16/98
Eligible: 2022
New Orleans, LA
Edna Karr High School

Dai'Jean Dixon
Nicholls State Colonels

Pros:

Leinweber: Outside receiver who takes occasional snaps from the slot. Dixon possesses good size and height which translates to his above-average catch radius to haul in off-target passes ahead of him. He can hang on to the ball through contact and shows concentration to secure wobblers. Dixon has above-average speed, allowing him to get on top of cornerbacks where he successfully stacks them and tracks the deep ball over his shoulder. At his size, he possesses very good agility, carrying high speeds through his breaks to threaten defenders. He sets up his routes with jabs and can snap off curls suddenly. Dixon shows a knack to attack the blind spot of defenders and uses his hands to swipe those of opponents. His foot speed should allow him to release against stronger competition. After the catch, he is shifty and physical, making defenders miss and not going down easily. He finds space with his vision. Dixon competes as a positional blocker, sustaining and letting ball carriers make him right.

Cons:

Leinweber: Despite his size, Dixon’s timing on jump balls is often off, getting there too early. Flashing his hands early allows opponents to disrupt the catch. He fails to establish leverage downfield when he does not get on top and struggles to adjust to passes behind him. Dixon is thrown off when cornerbacks have leverage where he wants to go.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big outside receiver with above-average speed to win vertically. Dixon can run routes thanks to his agility and footwork. His creativity and physicality make him a threat after the catch. He flashes his hands early and does not win the ball in the air. Dixon projects as a developmental outside receiver who possesses a number of desirable traits that could help him develop into a future starter. He can get on the field early as a separator, vertical threat and special teams contributor, where his athleticism and physicality should translate.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big outside receiver who has above average speed and very good agility to run routes.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.2 / 8.0

