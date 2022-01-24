NFL Draft: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Measurements
The following players have been invited to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
How to watch the NFLPA Bowl?
- Saturday, January 29th | Time 6:00 p.m. ET | NFL Network
Where is the NFLPA Bowl?
- Rose Bowl Stadium: Pasadena, CA
When is the NFLPA Bowl?
- Saturday, January 29th
NFLPA Bowl
Pos Name, School: HT | WT | Hand | Arm | Wingspan
QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State: 6012 | 207 | 878 | 3238 | 7628
QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State: 6026 | 234 | 948 | 3300 | 7938
QB Chase Garbers, California: 6020 | 218 | 900 | 3138 | 7468
QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana: 6072 | 248 | 958 | 3438 | 8228
QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M: 6036 | 233 | 858 | 3238 | 7900
QB Brandon Peters, Illinois: 6045 | 227 | 1028 | 3218 | 7748
QB Davis Cheek, Elon: 6021 | 220
RB Greg Bell, San Diego State: 5106 | 198 | 900 | 3100 | 7168
RB Mataeo Durant, Duke: 5113 | 190 | 928 | 3200 | 7628
RB Max Borghi, Washington State: 5091 | 211 | 928 | 2958 | 7038
RB Stephen Carr, Indiana: 5111 | 212 | 958 | 3228 | 7448
RB Shermari Jones, Coastal Carolina: 5117 | 214 | 968 | 3178 | 7678
RB Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart: 5111 | 226 | 900 | 3138 | 7378
RB Vavae Malepeai, USC: 5107 | 216 | 938 | 3168 | 7468
RB Bryant Koback, Toledo: 5110 | 208 | 918 | 3100 | 7448
RB B.J. Baylor, Oregon State: 5103 | 200 | 868 | 3128 | 7438
WR Michael Woods, Oklahoma: 6013 | 200 | 948 | 3318 | 7448
WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State: 6017 | 206 | 858 | 3068 | 7538
WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa: 6037 | 212 | 918 | 3300 | 7948
WR Brandon Johnson, Central Florida: 6021 | 199 | 978 | 3268 | 8058
WR Braylon Sanders, Mississippi: 6000 | 190 | 1000 | 3158 | 7548
WR Mychal Cooper, Navy: 6040 | 213 | 938 | 3368 | 8100
WR Taysir Mack, Pittsburgh: 6016 | 198 | 948 | 3248 | 7778
WR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State: 6024 | 203 | 958 | 3258 | 7928
WR Montrell Washington, Samford: 5087 | 176 | 928 | 2868 | 7058
WR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State: 5093 | 194 | 928 | 3038 | 7278
WR Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan:
WR Michael Young Jr, Cincinnati: 5102 | 194 | 848 | 3100 | 7428
WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State: 6022 | 205 | 938 | 3178 | 7658
TE Austin Allen, Nebraska: 6076 | 259 | 948 | 3418 | 8168
TE Blake Kern, Arkansas: 6045 | 264 | 868 | 3338 | 7918
TE Trae Barry, Boston College: 6060 | 242 | 1000 | 3600 | 8548
TE Peyton Hendershot, Indiana: 6037 | 240 | 878 | 3338 | 8038
TE Curtis Hodges, Arizona State: 6075 | 244 | 938 | 3478 | 8458
TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, FAU: 6044 | 256 | 968 | 3528 | 8278
TE Jake Tonges, California: 6043 | 239 | 1000 | 3338 | 7938
TE Josh Babicz, North Dakota State: 6060 | 252 | 968 | 3300 | 7900
OT Jarrid Williams, Miami: 6061 | 322 | 1048 | 3548 | 8568
OT Lewis Kidd, Montana State: 6056 | 314 | 978 | 3468 | 8178
OT Jalen McKenzie, USC: 6046 | 307 | 1028 | 3428 | 8048
OT Aron Johnson, South Dakota State: 6050 | 303 | 1000 | 3478 | 8118
OT AJ Arcuri, Michigan State: 6071 | 308 | 1068 | 3468 | 8400
OT Ja'Chai Baker, South Alabama: 6060 | 328 | 978 | 3468 | 8278
OT Jordan Tucker, North Carolina: 6065 | 344 | 978 | 3438 | 8468
OT Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton: 6056 | 319 | 918 | 3258 | 7778
OT Caleb Jones, Indiana: 6087 | 369 | 948 | 3668 | 8738
OT Sam Williams, Mississippi: 6034 | 252 | 978 | 3418 | 8058
OT Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M: 6044 | 284 | 958 | 3458 | 8238
OG Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan: 6041 | 301 | 938 | 3118 | 7768
OG Eric Wilson, Penn State: 6034 | 313 | 918 | 3178 | 7768
OG Greg Long, Purdue: 6033 | 299 | 978 | 3338 | 8068
OG Josh Rivas, Kansas State: 6051 | 327 | 900 | 3268 | 7878
OG Josh Sills, Oklahoma State: 6005 | 330 | 978 | 3468 | 8268
OG Marcus McKethan, North Carolina: 6064 | 348 | 1038 | 3548 | 8548
OC Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke: 6026 | 302 | 938 | 3078 | 7528
OC Orlando Umana, Mississippi: 6037 | 325 | 1028 | 3228 | 7818
OC Doug Kramer, Illinois: 6020 | 301 | 958 | 3168 | 7738
DT Akial Byers, Missouri: 6026 | 308 | 918 | 3448 | 8168
DT Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati: 6023 | 273 | 1000 | 3200 | 7818
DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M: 6050 | 319 | 1038 | 3618 | 8568
DT Jonathan Ford, Miami: 6050 | 338 | 900 | 3638 | 7978
DT Roderick Perry II, Illinois: 6012 | 312 | 1078 | 3378 | 8018
DT Tariqious Tisdale, Mississippi: 6047 | 281 | 928 | 3548 | 8268
DL Tre Williams, Arkansas: 6043 | 252 | 948 | 3378 | 8158
DE T.D. Moultry, Auburn: 6014 | 262 | 900 | 3228 | 7748
DE Benton Whitley, Holy Cross: 6024 | 257 | 968 | 3358 | 8158
DE Eric Johnson, Missouri State: 6043 | 302 | 1000 | 3468 | 8300
DE Jordan Jackson, Air Force: 6045 | 290 | 928 | 3438 | 8100
DE Damarcus Mitchell, Purdue: 6027 | 256 | 1018 | 3238 | 7978
DE Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa: 6040 | 264 | 948 | 3238 | 7938
OLB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State: 5110 | 227 | 928 | 3028 | 7258
OLB Joshua Ross, Michigan: 6006 | 220 | 918 | 3138 | 7468
OLB Arron Mosby, Fresno State: 6023 | 248 | 978 | 3300 | 7638
OLB Zach McCloud, Miami: 6021 | 251 | 948 | 3478 | 8138
OLB Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers: 6015 | 241 | 948 | 3328 | 7828
OLB Jack Gibbens, Minnesota: 6032 | 239 | 928 | 3300 | 7728
OLB Segun Olubi, San Diego State: 6003 | 229 | 748 | 3258 | 7738
OLB Deandre Johnson, Miami: 6030 | 253 | 1028 | 3318 | 7838
OLB Chauncey Manac, Louisiana-Lafayette: 6030 | 249 | 1048 | 3438 | 8100
OLB Cameron Goode, California: 6030 | 237 | 848 | 3458 | 8148
ILB Grant Morgan, Arkansas: 5111 | 239 | 958 | 3028 | 7478
ILB Ferrod Gardner, Louisiana-Lafayette: 6003 | 209 | 968 | 3200 | 7700
ILB Jacob Hansen, Illinois: 6007 | 235 | 938 | 3258 | 7818
ILB James Skalski, Clemson: 5117 | 233 | 928 | 3100 | 7448
LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Rutgers: 6010 | 231 | 1000 | 3058 | 7468
LB Daniel Hardy, Montana State: 6021 | 239 | 978 | 3400 | 8200
LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota: 928 | 6027 | 234 | 3148 | 7648
LB James Houston, Jackson State: 6007 | 241 | 918 | 3428 | 8218
LB Clarence Hicks, UTSA: 6013 | 223 | 900 | 3268 | 7778
CB CJ Holmes, Jackson State: 5105 | 180 | 928 | 3148 | 7568
CB Josh Blackwell, Duke: 5107 | 179 | 818 | 3128 | 7328
CB Samuel Womack, Toledo: 5092 | 184 | 838 | 3200 | 7548
CB Leonard Johnson, Duke: 6005 | 191 | 738 | 3178 | 7618
CB Julius Faulk, Delta State: 6004 | 211 | 878 | 3318 | 8048
CB Tre Swilling, Georgia Tech: 6006 | 202 | 948 | 3268 | 7800
FS Zyon Gilbert, FAU: 6033 | 177 | 868 | 3058 | 7528
FS Isaiah Pryor, Notre Dame: 6013 | 218 | 868 | 3248 | 7678
FS Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State: 5113 | 181 | 8058 | 3028 | 7238
SS Greg Eisworth II, Iowa State: 5114 | 201 | 948 | 3168 | 7538
SS Trenton Thompson, San Diego State: 6010 | 199 | 938 | 3200 | 7518
SS Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA: 5105 | 195 | 958 | 2978 | 7258
SS D'Anthony Bell, West Florida: 6005 | 211 | 900 | 3258 | 7568
SS Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State: 5114 | 210 | 948 | 3118 | 7468
SS Sean Mahone, West Virginia: 5111 | 199 | 958 | 3158 | 7458
SS Markquese Bell, Florida A&M: 6022 | 200 | 948 | 3300 | 7648
DS Cory Rahman, Tennessee State: 6005 | 197 | 938 | 2968 | 7118
DB Raheem Layne, Indiana:
DB DaRon Bland, Fresno State: 6001 | 203 | 918 | 3228 | 7678
DB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist: 5113 | 204 | 878 | 3200 | 7858
PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest: 5096 | 196 | 878 | 2878 | 7018
PK Blake Hayes, Illinois: 6044 | 226 | 968 | 3378 | 7918
PK James McCourt, Illinois: 5115 | 219 | 858 | 2978 | 7228
PT Zach Harding, Army: 6061 | 222 | 828 | 3138 | 7658
LS Antonio Ortiz, TCU: 6037 | 243 | 928 | 3300 | 7868
LS Cameron Kaye, Troy: 6010 | 236 | 858 | 3068 | 7448
