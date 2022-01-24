NFL Draft: 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Measurements

The following players have been invited to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

How to watch the NFLPA Bowl?

Saturday, January 29th | Time 6:00 p.m. ET | NFL Network

Where is the NFLPA Bowl?

Rose Bowl Stadium: Pasadena, CA

When is the NFLPA Bowl?

Saturday, January 29th

NFLPA Bowl

Pos Name, School: HT | WT | Hand | Arm | Wingspan

QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State: 6012 | 207 | 878 | 3238 | 7628

QB Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State: 6026 | 234 | 948 | 3300 | 7938

QB Chase Garbers, California: 6020 | 218 | 900 | 3138 | 7468

QB Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana: 6072 | 248 | 958 | 3438 | 8228

QB Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M: 6036 | 233 | 858 | 3238 | 7900

QB Brandon Peters, Illinois: 6045 | 227 | 1028 | 3218 | 7748

QB Davis Cheek, Elon: 6021 | 220

RB Greg Bell, San Diego State: 5106 | 198 | 900 | 3100 | 7168

RB Mataeo Durant, Duke: 5113 | 190 | 928 | 3200 | 7628

RB Max Borghi, Washington State: 5091 | 211 | 928 | 2958 | 7038

RB Stephen Carr, Indiana: 5111 | 212 | 958 | 3228 | 7448

RB Shermari Jones, Coastal Carolina: 5117 | 214 | 968 | 3178 | 7678

RB Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart: 5111 | 226 | 900 | 3138 | 7378

RB Vavae Malepeai, USC: 5107 | 216 | 938 | 3168 | 7468

RB Bryant Koback, Toledo: 5110 | 208 | 918 | 3100 | 7448

RB B.J. Baylor, Oregon State: 5103 | 200 | 868 | 3128 | 7438

WR Michael Woods, Oklahoma: 6013 | 200 | 948 | 3318 | 7448

WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State: 6017 | 206 | 858 | 3068 | 7538

WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa: 6037 | 212 | 918 | 3300 | 7948

WR Brandon Johnson, Central Florida: 6021 | 199 | 978 | 3268 | 8058

WR Braylon Sanders, Mississippi: 6000 | 190 | 1000 | 3158 | 7548

WR Mychal Cooper, Navy: 6040 | 213 | 938 | 3368 | 8100

WR Taysir Mack, Pittsburgh: 6016 | 198 | 948 | 3248 | 7778

WR Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State: 6024 | 203 | 958 | 3258 | 7928

WR Montrell Washington, Samford: 5087 | 176 | 928 | 2868 | 7058

WR Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State: 5093 | 194 | 928 | 3038 | 7278

WR Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan:

WR Michael Young Jr, Cincinnati: 5102 | 194 | 848 | 3100 | 7428

WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State: 6022 | 205 | 938 | 3178 | 7658

TE Austin Allen, Nebraska: 6076 | 259 | 948 | 3418 | 8168

TE Blake Kern, Arkansas: 6045 | 264 | 868 | 3338 | 7918

TE Trae Barry, Boston College: 6060 | 242 | 1000 | 3600 | 8548

TE Peyton Hendershot, Indiana: 6037 | 240 | 878 | 3338 | 8038

TE Curtis Hodges, Arizona State: 6075 | 244 | 938 | 3478 | 8458

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, FAU: 6044 | 256 | 968 | 3528 | 8278

TE Jake Tonges, California: 6043 | 239 | 1000 | 3338 | 7938

TE Josh Babicz, North Dakota State: 6060 | 252 | 968 | 3300 | 7900

OT Jarrid Williams, Miami: 6061 | 322 | 1048 | 3548 | 8568

OT Lewis Kidd, Montana State: 6056 | 314 | 978 | 3468 | 8178

OT Jalen McKenzie, USC: 6046 | 307 | 1028 | 3428 | 8048

OT Aron Johnson, South Dakota State: 6050 | 303 | 1000 | 3478 | 8118

OT AJ Arcuri, Michigan State: 6071 | 308 | 1068 | 3468 | 8400

OT Ja'Chai Baker, South Alabama: 6060 | 328 | 978 | 3468 | 8278

OT Jordan Tucker, North Carolina: 6065 | 344 | 978 | 3438 | 8468

OT Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton: 6056 | 319 | 918 | 3258 | 7778

OT Caleb Jones, Indiana: 6087 | 369 | 948 | 3668 | 8738

OT Sam Williams, Mississippi: 6034 | 252 | 978 | 3418 | 8058

OT Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M: 6044 | 284 | 958 | 3458 | 8238

OG Chasen Hines, LSU:

OG Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan: 6041 | 301 | 938 | 3118 | 7768

OG Eric Wilson, Penn State: 6034 | 313 | 918 | 3178 | 7768

OG Greg Long, Purdue: 6033 | 299 | 978 | 3338 | 8068

OG Josh Rivas, Kansas State: 6051 | 327 | 900 | 3268 | 7878

OG Josh Sills, Oklahoma State: 6005 | 330 | 978 | 3468 | 8268

OG Marcus McKethan, North Carolina: 6064 | 348 | 1038 | 3548 | 8548

OC Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke: 6026 | 302 | 938 | 3078 | 7528

OC Orlando Umana, Mississippi: 6037 | 325 | 1028 | 3228 | 7818

OC Doug Kramer, Illinois: 6020 | 301 | 958 | 3168 | 7738

DT Akial Byers, Missouri: 6026 | 308 | 918 | 3448 | 8168

DT Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati: 6023 | 273 | 1000 | 3200 | 7818

DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M: 6050 | 319 | 1038 | 3618 | 8568

DT Jonathan Ford, Miami: 6050 | 338 | 900 | 3638 | 7978

DT Roderick Perry II, Illinois: 6012 | 312 | 1078 | 3378 | 8018

DT Tariqious Tisdale, Mississippi: 6047 | 281 | 928 | 3548 | 8268

DL Tre Williams, Arkansas: 6043 | 252 | 948 | 3378 | 8158

DE T.D. Moultry, Auburn: 6014 | 262 | 900 | 3228 | 7748

DE Benton Whitley, Holy Cross: 6024 | 257 | 968 | 3358 | 8158

DE Eric Johnson, Missouri State: 6043 | 302 | 1000 | 3468 | 8300

DE Jordan Jackson, Air Force: 6045 | 290 | 928 | 3438 | 8100

DE Damarcus Mitchell, Purdue: 6027 | 256 | 1018 | 3238 | 7978

DE Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa: 6040 | 264 | 948 | 3238 | 7938

OLB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State: 5110 | 227 | 928 | 3028 | 7258

OLB Joshua Ross, Michigan: 6006 | 220 | 918 | 3138 | 7468

OLB Arron Mosby, Fresno State: 6023 | 248 | 978 | 3300 | 7638

OLB Zach McCloud, Miami: 6021 | 251 | 948 | 3478 | 8138

OLB Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers: 6015 | 241 | 948 | 3328 | 7828

OLB Jack Gibbens, Minnesota: 6032 | 239 | 928 | 3300 | 7728

OLB Segun Olubi, San Diego State: 6003 | 229 | 748 | 3258 | 7738

OLB Deandre Johnson, Miami: 6030 | 253 | 1028 | 3318 | 7838

OLB Chauncey Manac, Louisiana-Lafayette: 6030 | 249 | 1048 | 3438 | 8100

OLB Cameron Goode, California: 6030 | 237 | 848 | 3458 | 8148

ILB Grant Morgan, Arkansas: 5111 | 239 | 958 | 3028 | 7478

ILB Ferrod Gardner, Louisiana-Lafayette: 6003 | 209 | 968 | 3200 | 7700

ILB Jacob Hansen, Illinois: 6007 | 235 | 938 | 3258 | 7818

ILB James Skalski, Clemson: 5117 | 233 | 928 | 3100 | 7448

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Rutgers: 6010 | 231 | 1000 | 3058 | 7468

LB Daniel Hardy, Montana State: 6021 | 239 | 978 | 3400 | 8200

LB Jack Cochrane, South Dakota: 928 | 6027 | 234 | 3148 | 7648

LB James Houston, Jackson State: 6007 | 241 | 918 | 3428 | 8218

LB Clarence Hicks, UTSA: 6013 | 223 | 900 | 3268 | 7778

CB CJ Holmes, Jackson State: 5105 | 180 | 928 | 3148 | 7568

CB Josh Blackwell, Duke: 5107 | 179 | 818 | 3128 | 7328

CB Samuel Womack, Toledo: 5092 | 184 | 838 | 3200 | 7548

CB Leonard Johnson, Duke: 6005 | 191 | 738 | 3178 | 7618

CB Julius Faulk, Delta State: 6004 | 211 | 878 | 3318 | 8048

CB Tre Swilling, Georgia Tech: 6006 | 202 | 948 | 3268 | 7800

FS Zyon Gilbert, FAU: 6033 | 177 | 868 | 3058 | 7528

FS Isaiah Pryor, Notre Dame: 6013 | 218 | 868 | 3248 | 7678

FS Kekaula Kaniho, Boise State: 5113 | 181 | 8058 | 3028 | 7238

SS Greg Eisworth II, Iowa State: 5114 | 201 | 948 | 3168 | 7538

SS Trenton Thompson, San Diego State: 6010 | 199 | 938 | 3200 | 7518

SS Qwuantrezz Knight, UCLA: 5105 | 195 | 958 | 2978 | 7258

SS D'Anthony Bell, West Florida: 6005 | 211 | 900 | 3258 | 7568

SS Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State: 5114 | 210 | 948 | 3118 | 7468

SS Sean Mahone, West Virginia: 5111 | 199 | 958 | 3158 | 7458

SS Markquese Bell, Florida A&M: 6022 | 200 | 948 | 3300 | 7648

DS Cory Rahman, Tennessee State: 6005 | 197 | 938 | 2968 | 7118

DB Raheem Layne, Indiana:

DB DaRon Bland, Fresno State: 6001 | 203 | 918 | 3228 | 7678

DB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist: 5113 | 204 | 878 | 3200 | 7858

PK Nick Sciba, Wake Forest: 5096 | 196 | 878 | 2878 | 7018

PK Blake Hayes, Illinois: 6044 | 226 | 968 | 3378 | 7918

PK James McCourt, Illinois: 5115 | 219 | 858 | 2978 | 7228

PT Zach Harding, Army: 6061 | 222 | 828 | 3138 | 7658

LS Antonio Ortiz, TCU: 6037 | 243 | 928 | 3300 | 7868

LS Cameron Kaye, Troy: 6010 | 236 | 858 | 3068 | 7448

