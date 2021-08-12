NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

#5

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 188

DOB: 7/22/00

Eligible: 2022

Austin, TX

Lake Travis High School

Garrett Wilson

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Wilson is a very smooth mover in space, both as a ball-carrier and a route-runner. He makes changing direction at full speed look extremely easy and silky. He has the versatility to line up anywhere on the offense. Excellent ball locator when he turns his head around on passes. He is extremely aware of his surroundings at all times and feels his space out. Near the sidelines, he seems to always know exactly how much room he has to safely secure each pass that comes his way in that area of the field. As a slot receiver, his suddenness and burst out of his set allows him to create separation. Wilson has a great release package that will absolutely help him translate to the next level as a cushion for separation. Has an elite stop/start mechanic to catch defenders off guard. He flashes near-elite play speed to attack downfield and pose a deep threat. Generates a lot of success in the intermediate areas of the field. Can also contribute in the flats and on end-arounds because of his ability with the ball in his hands.

Cons:

Lamattina: Wilson doesn’t possess the frame to make him a good run blocker in open space and will undoubtedly be a liability in that part of his game. Wilson rarely will get physical and handsy with defensive backs. He makes some concentration drops which he will have to fix up in the coming season. His route running ability can still be developed a lot more. He definitely shows the movement skills to become a much better at route running, just needs to learn more nuances that go into that part of the game. Wilson struggles to catch through contact and tends to not complete the catch in those situations.

Summary:

Lamattina: Garrett Wilson has been turning heads since his true freshman season with the Buckeyes. He has only taken that further with his development and a solidified starting role. Wilson is a special player because of his ability to affect the game in many different ways. Whether that be from the slot or the outside, he poses a threat in all three levels of the field because of his speed and smooth athleticism. The most intriguing part about Wilson as a prospect is how good he is currently, while also keeping in mind there are a lot of improvements to make. This includes his catching through contact and developing more crisp route-running ability over the middle of the field. Wilson has shown elite potential throughout his entire collegiate career and should hit the ground running once he reaches the NFL as well.

Background:

Hometown is Austin, Texas. Attended Lake Travis HS. Rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports. 20th ranked overall player in the class, 2nd rated wide receiver in the nation and 3rd ranked player out of the state of Texas. Named the All-American Bowl Man of the Year because of his involvement in community service, education and athletic distinction. Dealt with injury his senior year of high school. Selected as the Central Texas High School Athlete of the Year. Three-sport athlete who also accumulated Division 1 offers for basketball. Earned first-team All-Central Texas honors for basketball. Parents are Kenny and Candace Wilson. Father, Kenny, played basketball at Davidson and ranks 7th in scoring on the school’s all-time list with 1,573 points. Wilson is exploring majors in the areas of management and industry.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Wilson is a very sudden, smooth athlete who can affect the game in a multitude of ways from the receiver position.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.1 / 8.8