NFL Draft Profile: Josh Johnson, Wide Receiver, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes

#4

Pos: WR

Ht: 5110

Wt: 171

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Little Rock, AR

Iowa State/Central Arkansas Christian

Josh Johnson University of Tulsa

Golden Hurricanes

One-Liner:

“Speedy slot receiver that needs schemed open touches to make an impact”

Pros:

Quicker slot body type at five-foot-eleven 179-pounds. Johnson wins with his quickness and long speed. Good acceleration downfield, threatens the third level well. A weapon to win vertically against the secondary. Decent wiggle after the catch, can pick up extra yards with his speed. Makes players miss in the open space.

Cons:

Very lightweight, gets pushed off his routes from physical corners, will struggle to gain leverage over the middle. Doesn't sink his hips well enough to break off at the top of his routes, loses his balance often. Routes lack nuance, he doesn't sell jab steps or head fakes. Would like to see sharper routes. Fights the ball at the catch point, drops are apparent. Too many body catches, doesn’t trust his hands. Hard to project him as a receiver that can get open on his own, will need to rely on schemed open touches.

Summary:

Johnson stepped into this Tulsa offense and became an instant contributor out of the slot. He was used in creative ways on screens and motion touches. His ability to work after the catch is good, but may not be enough to land him as an NFL wide receiver. The lack of route running capability is concerning for an athlete like Johnson. Struggling to separate out of breaks and not being able to work off his stem won’t allow Johnson to be a consistent option in the passing game. His athleticism may work well on special teams.

Background:

From Maumelle, Arkansas and attended Central Arkansas Christian. Graduated as a three star recruit and committed to Iowa State. Had offers from Indiana, Illinois, and Kansas. In high school recorded 180 receptions, 2,711 yards and 30 TDs in his career and was coached by Tommy Shoemaker. Redshirted in 2017 and only caught one pass in 2018 at Iowa State. Transferred to Tulsa in 2019 and recorded 44 catches, 495 yards, and one touchdown. In 2020, caught 37 passes for 495 yards and six touchdowns. In 2021, Johnson put up 82 receptions, 1,087 yards, and six touchdowns. First team All-AAC by PFN.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

5.5/6.0

