Special Series: V.I.P Room w Big Law S. 1 Episode 2 || Michael Irvin

In this special edition of the 'VIP Room with Big Law," we welcome Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Michael Irvin. The three-time Super Bowl Champion discusses the NFL playoffs and provides insight into who he thinks will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy come February 13th in Super Bowl LVI. Plus, he reminisces on his historic Dallas Cowboys days, which earned him 1990's All-Decade Honors. Tune-in and hear how this gridiron legend overcame his presbyopia by teaming up with Varilux lenses. The number one progressive lens brand, Varilux helped Irvin to restore his natural vision by creating a seamless transition of sight across near, middle and far distances, in order to prepare him for any obstacle thrown in his way.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes