WATCH: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Reveal Show
The 10th Anniversary of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game kicks off January 29th at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena
WATCH: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Reveal Show
This has been a game ten years in the making - The 10th Anniversary of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game kicks off January 29th at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena! Tune-in as we drop all the names you need to know who will be playing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl game!
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
- College Gridiron Showcase
- Hula Bowl
- Tropical Bowl
- NFLPA Bowl (COMING SOON)
- East/West Shrine Bowl (COMING SOON)
- Senior Bowl (COMING SOON)
Read More
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)