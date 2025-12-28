Drake Maye Found Near Perfect Way to Reignite MVP Campaign vs. Jets
Death, taxes, and the Patriots beating up on the Jets.
After just one half of football in New York on Sunday afternoon, New England is torching its division rivals 28–3—and is doing so behind an elite performance from its franchise quarterback.
Through two quarters, second-year signal-caller Drake Maye has completed 17 of his 19 pass attempts for 229 yards, four touchdowns, and a near-perfect passer rating of 156.5. He also added 22 rushing yards on 3 attempts for a game-best 7.9 yards per rush.
Maye's scores through the air came to tight end Austin Hooper, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and tight end Hunter Henry.
Here’s a look at each:
On the whole, the Patriots’ offense tallied 344 total yards in the first half, the most by any team so far this season.
Pretty, pretty good.
Maye entered Week 17 with the second-highest odds to win the NFL MVP award behind only Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. If he can continue on this trajectory, however, the award very well could become his by season's end.
With a win over the Jets on Sunday, New England would improve to 13–3 on the 2025 season, remain in contention for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, and—with a Bills loss to the Eagles later this afternoon—would capture the AFC East title for the first time since 2019.