Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Admits Final Stiff-Arm on Packers DB ‘Wasn’t Necessary’
Dallas Goedert had one of the plays of the weekend and it turns out he doesn't think it was entirely necessary.
During the Philadelphia Eagles' 22–10 win over the Green Bay Packers, Goedert caught a pass and broke out one of the best stiff-arms we've seen this year. The play came as the Eagles had second-and-1 from Green Bay's 24-yard line late in the third quarter. Quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped back and hit Goedert on a short pass to the left. He caught the ball, then unleashed multiple stiff-arms to Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine on his way to a 24-yard touchdown.
That score gave the Eagles a 16–3 lead with 3:20 left in the third quarter.
On the sideline after the play, Goedert told teammates he didn't really need to use the second stiff-arm on Valentine. While he watched the replay on the stadium's big screen, cameras caught him saying, "The last one was unnecessary for sure. This one? Oh, why not? I slowed down so he can come and get some."
That only makes it worse for Valentine, as Goedert was just toying with him.