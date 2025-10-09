Eagles DT Jalen Carter Inactive for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Giants
The Eagles will be without one of their most important defensive players on Thursday night when they take on the rival Giants, as defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been ruled out for the prime-time clash.
Carter, 24, popped up on Philadelphia's injury report Wednesday due to a heel issue. That injury is apparently significant enough to prevent him from suiting up against New York, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
Carter was the Eagles' first-round pick in the 2023 draft, selected with the No. 9 pick. He's developed into one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league. Across four games this season, he's recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and six quarterback hits.
He reportedly tested his heel on the field during warmups, but was seen leaving the field "without trying to run on his heel," per John Clark of NBC Sports. Carter has been on the field for 82% of the Eagles' defensive snaps in games he’s been available in this season, so his absence will be a significant one on the interior for the defense.