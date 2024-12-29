Eagles Fans Kindly Threw Back Tanner McKee's First TD Ball That A.J. Brown Tossed
Philadelphia Eagles third-string quarterback Tanner McKee scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday when he stepped into the game vs. the Dallas Cowboys after Kenny Pickett was injured on the previous drive.
McKee threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to receiver A.J. Brown in the third quarter to give him his first official passing touchdown. During Brown's celebration, though, the receiver threw the ball deep into the stands. When he went back to the sidelines, a video caught Brown finding out he threw McKee's first touchdown ball into the crowd. He looked pretty guilty.
Brown shouted at the fan in the crowd who ended up with McKee's ball that he would trade his jersey for the ball. The fan agreed and passed the ball to security. Mission accomplished.
Here's another look at the fan passing the ball back.
Brown followed up on his promise to the fan as he gave them his game-worn jersey signed after the Eagles' win.
McKee followed up this drive with another touchdown pass, this time to receiver DeVonta Smith. This put the Eagles up 41–7. What a debut for the second-year quarterback.