Eagles GM Howie Roseman Reportedly Had Clear Response to A.J. Brown Trade Inquiries
Eagles mercurial star wide receiver A.J. Brown reportedly drew some trade interest this offseason on the heels of Philadelphia capturing the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy, but inquiring teams were met with a firm response from general manager Howie Roseman, according to Diana Russini of The Athletic.
Russini reports that Roseman "flat-out" rebuffed any trade inquiries on Brown, who Philadelphia acquired via a blockbuster draft day trade back in April of 2022. Since joining the Eagles, Brown has been among the most productive receivers in the league, twice exceeding the 1400-yard mark while hauling in 25 touchdown receptions in his three seasons in Philadelphia.
The outspoken Brown has also, at times, made headlines for openly airing his frustrations about his role within the offense to the media and through verbal exchanges and his body language on the Eagles' sideline.
In the Eagles' season-opening win over the Cowboys, Brown wasn't targeted until the fourth quarter, a pass he hauled in for an eight-yard gain. In a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, one would expect the Eagles to take to the air more frequently, meaning Brown could be in line for a rebound performance.
Judging by Roseman's blunt response to trade inquiries, it would be hard to envision the Eagles dealing Brown at any time, barring something unforeseen.