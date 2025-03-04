Eagles’ Howie Roseman Used Graphic Analogy to Explain How Second Super Bowl Win Felt
The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl afterglow continues as players and front office personnel alike zip around the sports media circuit to enjoy the fruits of victory. General manager Howie Roseman found himself on The McShay Show this week where he dove into how different it feels to win a second Super Bowl than it does to win the first.
Roseman choose a very unique way to illustrate the experience.
"The first one ... it's almost like the first time you have sex," he said. "You are so glad you had sex it's not even the quality of it. The second time it's like 'wow, I can actually have fun and enjoy this.'"
So the takeaway here is that the Eagles are having a really good time.
Say what you want about the choice but people definitely have a better idea of what happens when people win their second Super Bowl than they did before Roseman spun this together. And to be totally fair he did ask if he could say it—before realizing no one had any idea what he was going to say.