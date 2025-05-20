Eagles’ Jordan Mailata Has Surprising Reason He Supports Tush Push Ban
The NFL might ban the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play and one of the team's offensive linemen is fine with it.
All-Pro tackle Jordan Mailata was asked about the NFL potentially banning the Tush Push and said he's fine with it. During media availability on Tuesday, he brushed off the league getting rid of the play and even said he was in favor of it for a hilarious reason.
"Listen guys, in terms of them banning the tush push, I hate that name, so I hope they do ban it," Mailata said. "It's a stupid name."
He added that the team couldn't control whether the league banned the play or not, so he and his teammates aren't worrying about it.
“We know the technique we need to do, we know where we need to be,” Mailata said. “It’s not up to us.”
“They’re ruling on the push?” Mailata asked with a smile. “I guess we’ll just do it with no push then.”
The NFL will vote on banning the play on Wednesday, and doing so could change the way the Eagles play in short-yardage situations. Mailata doesn't seem concerned. In fact, it sounds like he'd welcome the decision.