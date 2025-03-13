Eagles Sign Former Chiefs LB to Fill Free Agency Losses
The pass rusher is slated to fill the gaps left by Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.
The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Joshua Uche, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. The team will use the pass rusher to replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham; Sweat recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals, while free agent Graham will either retire or possibly play one more year in the league.
The 26-year-old Uche recorded 23 total tackles and two sacks across a mere six games played in the 2024 regular season. Prior to his one-year stint in K.C., he played five seasons with the New England Patriots.
Uche's overall impact has been down since a strong 2022 season in New England but joining a robust Philly defense, led by DC Vic Fangio, could be just what the doctor ordered.
