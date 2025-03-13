SI

Eagles Sign Former Chiefs LB to Fill Free Agency Losses

The pass rusher is slated to fill the gaps left by Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.

Brigid Kennedy

Joshua Uche on Nov. 24, 2024.
Joshua Uche on Nov. 24, 2024. / John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Joshua Uche, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday. The team will use the pass rusher to replace Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham; Sweat recently signed with the Arizona Cardinals, while free agent Graham will either retire or possibly play one more year in the league.

The 26-year-old Uche recorded 23 total tackles and two sacks across a mere six games played in the 2024 regular season. Prior to his one-year stint in K.C., he played five seasons with the New England Patriots.

Uche's overall impact has been down since a strong 2022 season in New England but joining a robust Philly defense, led by DC Vic Fangio, could be just what the doctor ordered.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL