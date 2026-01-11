Eagles Get Disappointing Injury Update on Key Player Hours Before Kickoff vs. 49ers
The Eagles will be without one of their best players when they face the 49ers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is inactive for the game. Johnson, a two-time All-Pro right tackle, has been out since Week 11 due to a Lisfranc foot injury. He was limited in practice this week and apparently is not healthy enough to play on Sunday.
The 35-year-old Johnson has been a cornerstone for Philadelphia’s offense since the franchise made him the fourth pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He is a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro (2017, ‘22), and a three-time second-teamer (2021, ‘22, ‘24). He was part of the Eagles’ wins at Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl LIX.
Johnson and Jordan Mailata form one of the best tackle tandems in the NFL. That duo combines with guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, and center Cam Jurgens to form one of the league’s best offensive lines. Johnson’s backup Fred Johnson is likely to replace him on Sunday.
The 11-6 Eagles host the 12-5 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.