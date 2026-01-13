Eagles Make Decision on Status of Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo

The Eagles have relieved offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo of his play calling duties, the team announced on Tuesday.

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator," head coach Nick Sirianni said in a statement. "I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to the team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders."

While Patullo will no longer be the offensive coordinator, there is a chance that he remains on staff, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

One year removed from a Super Bowl title, Philadelphia's offense was unable to replicate the success under Patullo that it enjoyed under former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Eagles ranked 24th in the NFL in yards per game (311.2) and 19th in points per game (20.9).

Philadelphia will now be looking for its fifth offensive coordinator in the last five seasons after falling 23-19 to the 49ers in the NFC wild-card game.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated