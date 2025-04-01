Eagles Owner Hints at New Contract for Nick Sirianni After Super Bowl Win
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has just one year remaining on his current contract, which is due to expire after the 2025 season.
Franchise owner Jeffrey Lurie hinted Tuesday that a new deal was on the horizon for Sirianni following the team's Super Bowl win. Speaking at the NFL owners meeting, Lurie indicated that Sirianni will be with the Eagles "moving forward," though he didn't offer specifics into when a deal would be announced.
"You guys will find out soon enough that Nick [Sirianni] will be our coach moving forward," Lurie said, via Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Under his current contract, Sirianni is relatively underpaid. He signed a five-year, $35 million deal with the organization in January of 2021, and his $7 million annual average value ranks 16th among NFL head coaches, per Front Office Sports. A new contract for Sirianni would likely vault him directly into the upper-echelon in terms of highest-paid coaches.
Sirianni has been the Eagles coach since '21 and owns a 48–20 record in the regular season through his first four years, as well as a 6–3 record in the playoffs. After leading the team to a Super Bowl in 2024, he's set to remain in Philadelphia for a while longer.