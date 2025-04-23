Eagles’ Practice Facility Has the Most Unflattering Photo of Patrick Mahomes on Display
It's rare that an NFL team will put up a photo of an opposing player in their own building, but that's exactly what the Philadelphia Eagles have done this offseason.
Fresh off winning the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles decided to commemorate that victory by putting up the pictures of players involved in the game—from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown to Saquon Barkley—on a giant wall in their practice facility at the NovaCare Complex.
On the defensive side of the ball, Jalen Carter made the wall, too—alongside what might be the most unflattering photo of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ever taken:
Eagles fans will be quick to remember the moment in the 40-22 Super Bowl win when Carter got away with a blatant hit on Mahomes in the fourth quarter. A replay video showed that Carter forcefully made contact with Mahomes's facemask as Mahomes was trying to get rid of the ball, yet no flag was thrown.
The game was already lost at that point, but it made for quite the memorable photo.
And now, thanks to the very petty people in the Philly organization, that photo will grace the walls of the NovaCare Complex for years to come.