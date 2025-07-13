2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Bounce Back For ‘Jake The Make?'
PHILADELPHIA - Specialists are often overlooked in the NFL unless they aren’t performing to a high standard.
That often nebulous demarcation line was reached by veteran long snapper Rick Lovato in what was still a Super Bowl LIX-winning season by the Eagles.
However, after parts of nine seasons in Philadelphia that included three Super Bowl appearances and the only two Lombardi Trophies in franchise history, as well as a Pro Bowl berth in the 2020 season, the Eagles felt it was time to move on from Lovato. The replacement is long-time Cleveland long-snapper Charley Hughlett, a 35-year-old vet who has 11 NFL seasons under his belt.
The belief was that Lovato’s sudden lack of consistency snapping contributed to a poor season by former All-Pro kicker Jake Elliott. Punter Braden Mann was also consistently lauded by the team for his handling of some off-target snaps.
From 2021 to 2023, Elliott missed only 11 kicks. The 2023 All-Pro made 80 of 88 field goals (a blistering 90.9%) and 140 of 143 extra points over that span as arguably the most consistent kicker in the NFL.
Last season was a struggle by the ninth-year pro’s typical standards as Elliott missed eight FGs (28 for 36), and a PAT (47 of 48). The veteran was also a dismal 1-of-7 from kicks over 50 yards after finishing 15 of 17 from long range over the prior three seasons.
Ellliott turned back the clock in Super Bowl LIX by making all four of his field goals, including one over 50 and two more from 40-or-more. However, he had missed three PATs earlier in the postseason and missed a 50-plus FG attempt in the NFC Championship Game against Washington.
Elliott turned 30 in January, so the long-range kicks are something to keep an eye on early in the 2025 season, but the Eagles are expecting a return to the consistency the Memphis product has flashed since arriving as a rookie signed off the Cincinnati practice squad in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII-winning season.
Mann has been rock solid since replacing Aaryn Siposs early in the 2023 season when he established a single-season franchise record for net punting average (43.9).
The return game is in flux after moving on from injured punt returner Britain Covey and seeing the main kickoff returners, Kenny Gainwell and Isaiah Rodgers, leave via free agency.
Avery Williams was signed in the offseason to potentially handle both jobs, but was a non-participant in the spring due to an undisclosed injury.
What we do know of Williams is that he was an excellent returner in college at Boise State and with the Falcons when healthy.
Cooper DeJean excelled in returning punts after Covey was injured last season. However, DeJean’s increased importance to the defense means that the Eagles want to take that responsibility off his plate.
If Williams is unable to handle the role, that might be the roster path for second-year receiver Ainias Smith. Also, don’t sleep on undrafted rookie Taylor Morin, who has some Covey-like upside as a punt returner after an effective college career at Wake Forest.
Kicks were a bigger problem without Williams. Speedster Danny Gray is a realistic option if Williams is not healthy, as is waiver-wire pickup Keilan Robinson. The default is probably Will Shipley, who is set for an increased role on offense as Saquon Barkley’s backup.
DEPTH CHART
PK: Jake Elliott
P/holder: Braden Mann
LS: Charley Hughlett
KR: Avery Williams; Will Shipley; Danny Gray; Keilan Robinson
PR: Avery Williams; Ainias Smith; Taylor Morin; Giles Jackson
WHAT’S CHANGED: Hughlett’s arrival is expected to reboot the consistency with the long-snapping, and the return game is going to look different.
A healthy Williams could solve both issues with returns and save a roster spot. If not, the return game will likely have to be piecemealed again.
COACHING: Fifth-year special-teams coordinator Michael Clay has developed into one of the best in the NFL. He’s also got help in kicking specialist Tyler Brown and long-time veteran Joe Pannunzio. Former Texans STC Brad Seeley has also been around as a consultant in recent years.
THE CEILING: Elliott turns back into “Jake the Make,” and Williams handles both return roles in a top-half-of-the-league fashion.
THE LONGSHOT: Robinson, a 2024 fifth-round pick in Jacksonville, was awarded to the Eagles off waivers from the Jaguars on June 6. He’s got 4.42 speed and is more returner than running back. He can also add some manufactured-touch ability as well.
WHO STAYS/GOES: The Eagles didn’t bring in any competition for the specialists, and the return game runs through Williams unless the fifth-year pro isn’t healthy.
