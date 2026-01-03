Eagles 11-Year Veteran To Play After Roller Coaster Week

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and it has been confirmed that long snapper Charley Hughlett will play after a roller coaster of a week.

Philadelphia made it clear that it would be resting the majority of its starters for the Week 18 contest against Washington. In response, the Eagles have gone through some roster gymnastics, including the release of long snapper Charley Hughlett and then re-signing of the veteran to the practice squad.

On Saturday, the Eagles announced that he will be elevated to the active roster for the Week 18 contest.

The Eagles will face the Commanders on Sunday

Aug 22, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) celebrates a field goal with long snapper Charley Hughlett (47)during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The Eagles are just about 24 hours away from their regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders," the Eagles wrote. "The team will rest several starters to prepare for the Wild Card Round of the playoffs next weekend, so the Eagles elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday's game – long snapper Charley Hughlett and defensive back Brandon Johnson. LS Charley Hughlett. Charley Hughlett has served as the long snapper in seven games this season for the Eagles, all wins. Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Hughlett was the long snapper for the first four games before landing on Injured Reserve with an abdominal injury. He came back for the last three games before he was waived on Monday. He cleared waivers and returned to the practice squad on Wednesday.

"Hughlett joined the Eagles after 10 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he was a team captain. In Sunday's win over the Bills, Hughlett served as the long snapper for Jake Elliott's two field goals and extra point attempt, allowing the kicker to become just the second Eagle to surpass 1,000 career points. Punter Braden Mann averaged 55.4 yards on seven punts."

Hughlett is an 11-year veteran and has played in seven games for the Eagles this season, including the team's last three contests. The Eagles will face off against the Commanders on Sunday and it sounds like there isn't a change at long snapper.

