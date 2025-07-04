2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Deepest WR Room In The Nick Sirianni Era?
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have come a long way since Travis Fulgham set the fan base afire with an impressive out-of-left-field, four-game run in the 2020 season.
At the time, Philadelphia was desperate for production at the wide receiver position, headlined by the Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson misfire in the 2020 draft, and the poor evaluation of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at No. 57 overall the year prior.
The silver lining to those mistakes was the doubling down to fix the tissue, first by selecting DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall selection in the 2021 draft, and then trading the 18th overall pick in 2022 to acquire A.J. Brown, and giving the now three consecutive second-team All-Pro $100 million on top of that.
These days, Brown is arguably the best WR in the NFL and got another massive extension on top of his original deal, and the silky smooth Smith is perhaps the best WR2 in football coming off the so-called dagger in Super Bowl LIX that officially signaled the end of Kansas City’s impressive run at the top of the league.
While depth anywhere could never reach the skill level of Brown and Smith, GM Howie Roseman has built up the best supporting cast of the Nick Sirianni era, spearheaded by WR3 Jahan Dotson, once the 16th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and a host of potential playmakers seeking redemption like free-agent acquisition Terrace Marshall Jr. and the speedy Danny Gray.
If you want role players, second-year man Johnny Wilson fits in perfectly as a king-sized option who is already among the best blockers WRs in the league, and fellow sophomore Ainias Smith has manufactured touch abilities, as does free-agent Avery Williams.
Depth Chart: (For labeling purposes, we will use the familiar X, Z, and slot designations, but understand Brown and Smith can each seamlessly move between all three spots, and Dotson also has inside/outside versatility.)
X - A.J. Brown; Terrace Marshall Jr.; Johnny Wilson; Elijah Cooks
Z - Devonta Smith; Danny Gray; Darius Cooper; Giles Jackson
Slot - Jahan Dotson; Ainias Smith; Avery Williams; Taylor Morin
WHAT’S CHANGED: It starts with Dotson getting a full offseason after being acquired in late August last season. The Penn State product has now developed trust and chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts and should be even more difficult for most CB3s to deal with.
Marshall never lived up to his promise as a second-round pick out of LSU by Carolina, but he showed that his playmaking skills are still there in the spring.
The undrafted kids are probably all fighting for a PS slot, along with the 6-foot-4 Cooks, who missed the spring with an undisclosed injury.
Morin, an undersized player out of Wake Forest, gives off some Britain Covey vibes in that he’s an excellent punt returner and was an extremely effective receiver with the Demon Decons.
COACHING: Once upon a time, Aaron Moorehead, who was a holdover from the Doug Pederson era, didn’t think he’d be back when Sirianni, a WR himself in college at Mount Union, took over in 2021.
Perhaps he wasn’t Sirianni’s first choice but Moorehead won the head coach over and is now entrenched on what is considered a particularly strong coaching staff.
A former NFL player himself, Moorehead’s ability to teach all kinds of body types is particularly impressive because at 6-3, the Illinois product lived the life as a larger WR.
THE CEILING: Brown and Smith continue to produce at a high level in their primes, and Dotson is more comfortable after a full offseason with the Eagles.
From there, the idea is for Roseman, Sirianni,, and Moorehead to pick the favorite flavor with Wilson a strong roster candidate for a run-first offense.
THE LONGSHOT: Morin is intriguing when you consider Covey’s path to the 53-man roster.
Williams was brought in to be the returner on both kicks and punts, but did not practice in the spring due to an undisclosed injury, and the Eagles want to take that job off Cooper DeJean’s plate because of his importance to the defense.
In a perfect world, Morin could find a path.
WHO STAYS/GOES: Four players seem locked in: Brown, Smith, Dotson, and Wilson. From there it's the question of do you want the best receiver (Marshall or Gray)? Or more special teams help (Smith, Williams, or Morin)?
If Williams is the dual-returner, the Eagles will likely keep six at WR.
