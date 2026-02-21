A.J. Brown Or Not, Eagles Should Be In The Market For Another WR

PHILADELPHIA - With or without A.J. Brown, the Eagles will likely be looking for another receiver in the premium rounds of the NFL Draft.

If the Eagles do move the three-time, second-team All-Pro wideout, that sentiment becomes obvious. However, even if Brown returns, a projected change in offensive scheme and philosophy makes WR3 a more pressing need just as Jahan Dotson heads toward free agency.

Dotson isn’t a bad player, and he recently said some very complimentary things about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts in an interview with Jordan Schultz.

#Eagles WR Jahan Dotson on how QB Jalen Hurts flourished as a leader this season:



“He truly is, I feel like one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.” 💪 pic.twitter.com/DMDeTJq7kA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 20, 2026

The conventional thinking is Dotson will be leaving the Eagles to pursue an opportunity to get more involved with an offense elsewhere, something that could be mitigated by new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s presence and the plan to amp Philadelphia's passing offense.

Run It Back?

Eagles WR Jahan Dotson warms up before an OTA practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Dotson, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by Washington, isn’t expected to break the bank in what’s considered a weak year in free agency around the league after having just 37 receptions for 478 yards and a touchdown over his two seasons in Philadelphia, while playing 58% of the offensive snaps in 2024 and 57% last season.

So maybe the one-year prove-it deal could come with the Eagles for the Nazareth, PA native who played his college ball at Penn State.

If that’s not the case, former pro scout and founder of the NFL Draft Bible, Ric Serritella, looked to a familiar spot for potential help for the Eagles in the draft, the University of Georgia.

“Day 2, you might have a guy like a Zachariah Branch, who reminds me of DeSean Jackson, who's just a speed burner. Take the top off of the top [of the defense].” Serritella told Eagles on SI via the daily BIRDS 365 Show. “... Because he would slide right into the number three wide receiver role has kind of be a revolving door.

"But if you have a guy like Branch where you can just throw it downfield, he outruns everybody. You don't necessarily have to be pinpoint accurate; that's a pretty good selection.”

Sirianni has expressed similar sentiments at WR3 when Quez Watkins was in the mix, explaining how important it is to stretch the field to better space things for the volume receivers underneath.

If the Eagles prepare a different flavor, however, Serritella also mentioned king-sized Notre Dame wideout Malachi Fields.

“Malachi Fields is a complete opposite prospect,” the former CFL scout said. “But if you want someone who can fly and has size and want to play the boundary, well then he might be hanging out there in the second round.”

MORE NFL: Could Eagles' Tanner McKee Be A Bridge For The Jets?