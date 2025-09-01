Eagles Today

'A Bird At Heart:' Another Big Return From Eagles' Britain Covey

After an offseason away in Los Angeles, Britain Covey is back where he belongs.

John McMullen

The Eagles signed Britain Covey (85) to their practice squad after the Rams released him. Covey had spent the previous two seasons returning punts for the Eagles.
The Eagles signed Britain Covey (85) to their practice squad after the Rams released him. Covey had spent the previous two seasons returning punts for the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA - One of the most popular Eagles is back.

Spotted in the stretching line at practice on Thursday of last week was a familiar face in an unfamiliar number. Wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey was officially added to the team's practice squad roster after an offseason in Los Angeles with Sean McVay and family friend Puka Nacua.

Covey thought he was on the verge of making the Rams' 53-man roster when the reality of the NFL kicked in and Los Angeles went in a different direction.

Once that happened, Covey knew what his next move needed to be.

"Until the very last moment, I thought I was going to make the 53 over there," Covey said. "When I didn't, I hadn't moved my family out to LA. yet.  So, if I was going to choose practice squads, of all the teams and my agent telling [me who's interested], it's like, of course I'm going back to Philly.

"That's where my heart is. That's where they know me and, I think there's a good opportunity and even if there's not I just know what I can bring when the opportunity does come.

"So, I guess I'm a bird at heart now. Lived on the East Coast too long to leave."

During Philadelphia's open locker room period on Sunday, stars like Dallas Goedert and Jalen Carter welcomed Covey back into the fold with reporters present.

Covey originally arrived in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Utah and was once turned away from player parking at Lincoln Financial Field because he couldn't have possibly been a player.

Punt Return Prowess

Eagles WR Britain Covey
Eagles WR Britain Covey

Turns out, Covey's not only a player, he's a really good one who turned into one of the best punt returners in football. By the 2023 season, Covey had 29 returns for a league-high 417 yards, 14.4 yards per clip, which is second in the NFL.

Last season, Covey was even breaking through on offense a bit before a broken scapula set off a series of events that limited him to just five games.

A student of the game, Covey quickly caught the eyes of head coach Nick Sirianni and special teams coordinator Michael Clay with his preparation.

He would often predict correctly when there would be an opportunity for a big return, and Sirianni would note how much yardage Covey would often save the Eagles by getting to the football on nearly every return opportunity.

“It’s so much more than just putting a quick, fast guy back there,” Covey said of the job.

