Eagles Expected To Lose Senior Personnel Director

The Eagles are expected to lose senior director of personnel Dave Caldwell to the college ranks and the University of Florida.

Florida is Howie Roseman's alma mater and the highly-regarded GM likely was on board and helping steer Caldwell to the Gators.

On3 Sports' Pete Nakos was the first to report that Florida is finalizing a deal with Caldwell and multiple NFL sourced confirmed the news to Eagles On SI.

Caldwell, a former NFL GM with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is set to become the new GM of Florida's football program which is hiring Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall as the new head coach after losing out in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes.

A scouting veteran for three secades, Caldwell has been with the Eagles for five seasons with his official title being senior personnel director/advisor to Roseman.

During his tenure, Philadelphia has earned two Super Bowl appearances (LVII and LIX), including a victory over Kansas City, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX in February.

Caldwell was added to the organization as a personnel executive in 2021 before ascending to his current title in the 2022 offseason. Prior to that Caldwell ran the Jags football operations for eight years (2013-2020).

In Jacksonville, Caldwell drafted more players that earned Pro Bowl berth than any other general manager in franchise history. His high point with the Jags was a 10-6 AFC South championship team that reached the AFC Championship Game in 2017.

Prior to the Jaguars, Caldwell was a long-time successful personnel exec that reached the postseason in 13 of his first 17 NFL seasons with Carolina (1996-1997), Indianapolis (1998-2007), and Atlanta (2008-12).

Eagles Remain Well-Stocked In Front Office

The Eagles are still well-stocked at the senior level next to Roseman with former Denver personnel chief Matt Russell and former Jets GM Joe Douglas returning to the Eagles this offseason.

Along with Roseman, Caldwell has learned under Bill Polian with the Colts and Thomas Dimitroff with the Falcons and few potential executives have the same kind of experience with proven producers.

The college landscape is changing rapidly, however, and Caldwell has spent the past three decades in the NFL so it will be interesting to watch his transition to the college environment at a high-profile SEC program that had been on a down cycle for the past several seasons.

