A First Look At Eagles' UDFA Class
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have supplemented their 10-prospect draft class with eight reported undrafted free agent signings.
The highlights of the group include a physical running back with speed from Howie Roseman's alma mater, an offensive tackle with the wingspan of an NBA player, and Quinyon Mitchell's former roommate at Toledo.
Florida RB Montrell Johnson (5-foot-11, 212 pounds) flashed a physical running style with the Gators, coupled with 4.41 speed, and could push Ty Davis-Price for the developmental role behind superstar Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, and A.J. Dillon with a solid summer.
Rutgers offensive tackle Hollin Pierce is bringing size to the dance (6-8, 341) and an impressive 36-inch wingspan.
On paper, the Eagles' OT situation is crowded and added two more options on Day 3 of the draft in Michigan's Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams of Texas, so it's a little surprising that Pierce, who has experience playing both LT and RT, chose Philadelphia. That said, long-term, the Jeff Stoutland seal could generate some opportunities elsewhere down the road.
Toledo safety Maxen Hook (6-1, 202) had mid-round draftable grades from both NFL Media and Dane Bugler of The Athletic as a four-year starter who led the Rockets in tackles on two occasions. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has strong ties to the Toledo program, and having former teammates Micthell and Dallas Gant already in Philadelphia surely helped sway Hook to the Eagles.
Also reported agreeing to deals were Hook's teammate, Toledo linebacker Lance Dixon, Texas A&M slot cornerback BJ Mayes, Oregon slot Brandon Johnson, Central Arkansas RB ShunDerrick Powell, and Wake Forest receiver Taylor Morin.
Dixon (6-2, 224) is a new-age college journeyman having played at Penn State, West Virginia and Toledo and had some issues at WVU where he was once suspended.
Mayes (6-0, 187) is another college traveler with stints at Incarnate Word and UAB before finishing up in the SEC at A&M where he picked off potential 2026 first-round pick Garrett Nussmeier, the son of former Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier, on two occasions.
Mayes is a good athlete and has some rare length as a nickel prospect, and could make some noise over the summer.
Johnson (5-9, 179) is yet another slot prospect as the Eagles try to carpet bomb that in the hopes on finding a capable backup for Cooper DeJean, drafting Mac McWilliams in the fifth round and adding Mayes and Johnson, who played three years at Duke before finishing at Oregon. Johnson was a productive college player but has obvious size limitations.
Size is also the reason Powell (5-7, 183) went undrafted at RB. The diminutive back had three 1,000-yard college seasons, one at North Alabama and two more at Central Arkansas, but faces a daunting numbers game.
Morin (5-10, 186) stuck around for six seasons at Wake Forest and was more impactful as a punt returner.
The history of undrafted free-agent signings in the Howie Roseman era includes success stories like Super Bowl LII heroes Trey Burton (2014) and Corey Clement (2017). The two best players who went the UDFA route are current Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (2019) and Eagles starting safety Reed Blankenship (2022)
No UDFAs made the initial 53 last season and you have to go back to CB Eli Ricks in 2023 to find the last breakthrough.
The year prior CB Josh Jobe (now in Seattle) and OL Josh Sills (now in Indianapolis) broke through, along with Blankenship, made it. Current New Orleans tight end Jack Stoll made it out of Nebraska in 2021 as the first UDFA to make the initial 53 in the Sirianni era.
