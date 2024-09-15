A.J. Brown Uncertainty Could Result In Minor Roster Shuffle for Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Sometimes the way you build your roster can get in the way of a competitive advantage.
The Eagles went light at tight end on their initial 53-man roster, and also worked out an understanding with practice squad offensive lineman Nick Gates to elevate the seventh-year veteran as an interior backup on game days early in the season.
What that means is both elevations are spoken for just as receivers A.J. Brown and Johnny Wilson showed up as questionable on the status report for Monday night's game against Atlanta with hamstring injuries.
In Week 1 against Green Bay, Gates and TE E.J. Jenkins were elevated. Gates remains a gimme against the Falcons with Jenkins or fellow PS TE Jack Stoll also needed as the third option behind Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra so Kellen Moore can use 12 personnel whenever he needs to.
The extra day helps Philadelphia on both fronts, giving Brown and Wilson an extra 24 hours to try to calm down any tightness in an effort to play, while also pushing back the PS elevation declarations to Monday at 4 ET.
For a typical Sunday game, the PS elevations have to be declared by 4 ET on Saturday so the Eagles can keep Atlanta guessing until four hours before kickoff.
The main issue of course is Brown.
The Eagles are not the same team when the All-Pro receiver is not on the field and being without the two-time 1,400-yard receiver will greatly affect the Eagles' offense with everyone moving up a spot.
DeVonta Smith is a star in his own right and is more than capable as a WR1. From there the recently acquired Jahan Dotson kicks up to WR 2 and the idea of piecemealing the WR3 position between Britain Covey (a shifty traditional slot player), and Wilson (the king-sized blocker) could have been the perseverance plan. However, Wilson's injury could make veteran Parris Campbell a third necessity from the PS.
The easiest way to get Gates, Jenkins or Stoll, and Campbell on the field Monday night is to make a roster move with the two elevations. Gates is the most likely to be put on the 53 because of the promise made to the veteran about early elevations.
That end game would require a corresponding roster move to make room for Gates.
Players that did not dress in Sao Paulo, Brazil for Week 1 against Green Bay were emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, injured players Isaiah Rodgers (broken hand) and Devin White (ankle), as well as healthy scratches Jalyx Hunt, Darian Kinnard, Trevor Keegan and Byron Young.
Of that scratch group Hunt and Keegan are safe as 2024 draft picks the organization likes, meaning the candidates that could be affected by a roster move are White, who lost the starting Mike linebacker job to Nakobe Dean and does not have a role on special teams, Kinnard, an O-Lineman with guard/tackle versatility, and Young. a DT waiver-wire pickup from Las Vegas.
The most straightforward decision would be swapping out Gates for Kinnard on the 53 with the idea of getting Kinnard back to the PS if he clears waivers.
The best-case scenario is that the Eagles are just playing it cautious with Brown, who felt some tightness in his hamstring during Friday's practice. Philadelphia then held Brown completely out of a lighter Saturday practice.
Wilson, meanwhile, was stretching to get ready Saturday but was seen in discussions with WR coach Aaron Moorehead before he was shut down for the day.
