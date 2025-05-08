Adam Schefter Thinks Bad News Is Coming For Eagles
The next few weeks are going to be full of "Tush Push" chatter once again.
This was the case earlier in the offseason, but the Philadelphia Eagles' play survived a to live another day. Every team has access to the play and can run it themselves, but Philadelphia has found significantly more success than any other team with it.
There's been a debate throughout the offseason about the possible banning of the play and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter recently shared on 97.5 The Fanatic that he thinks the play is going to be banned before the 2025 season kicks off.
"I believe the Tush Push will be outlawed in the NFL, I haven’t heard or seen anything that will change my mind about that," Schefter said. "I still think that will be the case. The play will not be in existence in the 2025 season...If the commissioner wants something out of the game, he's going to find a way to get it done."
It's interesting how much the "Tush Push" has been talked about over the last few months. The glorified quarterback has picked up so much steam it has been mentioned by national media outlets that don't even typically cover football. It's a play that has picked up a ton of buzz -- on both sides of the debate. We are just a few weeks away from the next big debate picking up as NFL owners meetings kick off again.