Grading Philadelphia Eagles Signing Hollywood Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason likely needing to bolster the wide receiver room a bit.

Shortly after the 2025 season wrapped up for the Eagles, former Philadelphia wide receiver Jahan Dotson acknowledged that he likely played his final game as a member of the franchise with free agency coming. When the market opened up in March, Dotson cashed in and landed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

Dotson's exit left the Eagles needing at least a new No. 3 receiver. The franchise struck in free agency on Tuesday by signing seven-year National Football League veteran Hollywood Brown. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that it is a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million for Brown.

Now that the dust has settled on the deal, let's grade the move by Howie Roseman and Co.

Hollywood Brown Free Agency Grade: A+

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This is a great move for the Eagles and a great value. The salary cap hit hasn't been reported for Brown's deal, but he's a legit talent and an improvement on paper for the Eagles' offense right away. Brown has six seasons under his belt with at least 570 yards. He has one 1,000-yard season under his belt (1,008 yards in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens). He adds another vertical threat to the Eagles' passing attack, which already should look different in 2026 with Sean Mannion taking over as the team's offensive coordinator.



Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns in a crowded Kansas City Chiefs offense in 2025. If Brown opens up as the No. 3 receiver on the roster behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, that would be a luxury and the best trio in the National Football League. If the Eagles were to trade AJ Brown, then Hollywood Brown has the experience and upside to comfortably fill the No. 2 spot behind DeVonta Smith.



With this move, the Eagles give themselves arguably the best receiver trio in football at a steal of a price. Plus, they cover themselves just in case some sort of trade comes together. With the Eagles having a hole in the receiver room, it's hard to find a much better solution.