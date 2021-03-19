Adoree Jackson will Reportedly Visit Eagles

The CB though will visit the Giants first on Sunday before he is supposed to see Philadelphia on Monday

Two division rivals will reportedly square off away from the football field.

Both the Eagles and New York Giants need cornerback help and it appears as if the two NFC East foes could be battling for the same player, Adoree Jackson.

Jackson was released by the Titans earlier in the week, less than five years after they spent the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on him after not living up to the expectations of his high draft status.

The Titans saved $10 million on the salary cap by releasing him. Derek Barnett and the Eagles were in a similar boat, but the Eagles decided to keep Barnett, who has been injury-prone in his first four seasons and pay him $10M.

Jackson is scheduled to meet with the Giants on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, on Friday with a trip to Philadelphia scheduled for Monday, provided he escapes New York.

Schefter was wrong once on Friday when he reported the Eagles were "secret suitors" for free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. He retracted that report minutes later and after the Steelers re-signed Smith-Schuster.

As far as the Eagles go, they are looking for somebody to pairing with Darius Slay on the outside and Jackson could be one of their targets, but certainly won’t be the last.

There are plenty of talented corners in the draft, scheduled to begin on April 29. The CB class gets thin pretty quickly, with NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah saying earlier this month that day the position may be fairly well depleted by the time day three of the draft arrives.

Jackson, who is 5-11, 185, appeared in just three games last year and he had just two interceptions in 46 games played. When he entered the league, he was supposed to add value as a punt and kickoff returner, but his averages in those duties aren’t much to look at.

Still, when he was released at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, NFL.com’s Greg Rosenthal ranked him as the 36th best player among his list of 101 free agents.

