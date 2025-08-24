After Trading For Another Quarterback, Could Eagles Swing Another Deal?
It’s a good, old-fashioned quarterback carousel in Philadelphia. Less than six months after trading for one quarterback, the Eagles traded for yet another quarterback.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn’t work out after the Eagles traded backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Browns on Match 12. So, the team went back to the drawing board on Sunday and made a deal to land Sam Howell from the Vikings, sending a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-rounder to the Vikings in exchange for Howell, 24, and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
Howell will be the emergency quarterback and perhaps the first backup behind Jalen Hurts for the season opener on Sept. 4 and maybe for a week more or longer depending on Tanner McKee’s finger injury.
The injury does not require surgery at this time, so McKee won’t be put on IR, forcing him to miss at least four games. So, the long-term plan remains in place – Hurts, McKee, and now Howell, who has started 18 games in the NFL but is 5-13 in those games.
Kyle McCord, who was drafted in the sixth round in April, will be cut, and probably added to the practice squad.
With 53-man rosters not due until Tuesday at 4 p.m., general manager Howie Roseman might not be done trading. Not for a quarterback, but for an edge rusher. He could be thinking big. Not Trey Hendrickson big, because of the money it would take to sign to a long-term deal with millions attached to it.
Two Players The Eagles Could Try To Trade For Next
Here are two names I am hearing to keep an eye on: Travon Walker and Jaelan Phillips.
Walker: The Jaguars drafted him first overall in 2022 and picked up his fifth-year option, so he is signed through 2026. He has had back-to-back, double-digit sacks seasons, putting up 10 last year and 10.5 a season ago.
The Eagles would have to give up a first-round pick next year to make it happen, but it’s a pick that, if they do what is expected and make another deep playoff push, that pick would be closer to the second round anyway. The Jaguars don’t have a first-round pick next year after trading it away in the deal to land Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in the 2025 draft.
The Eagles would include Kelee Ringo and one of the three third-round picks they are expected to have next spring. A sweetener might be a fourth in 2027.
His salary cap charge is $11.8 million this year and $15.1M next season. And, oh yeah, Walker played at the University of Georgia.
Phillips. The Dolphins edge is in the final year of his rookie deal after Miami picked up the team option for this season after drafting him 18th overall in 2021. That makes this the final year of his deal. Perhaps the Dolphins would take something for him, especially since he hasn’t played much the past two years, answering the call in just 12 of a possible 34 games. Miami just signed Matthew Judon to a one-year deal so maybe they’d be willing to part with Phillips.
As for the compensation, it wouldn’t be as steep as what it would cost to get Walker, who had 6.5 sacks in eight games two years ago but only one in four last year. His cap charge is $13.2, which is high if he can’t stay healthy, but at least he comes off the books at the end of the season.
