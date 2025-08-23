Eagles Final Roster Projection Has Perfect Balance Of Offense and Defense
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to have a roster of 53 players in place. It won’t be the final roster, because there are usually additions and subtractions once it is submitted.
Here is my final estimate of what the roster will look lie
Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord.
Note: McCord could still be released and added to the practice squad, and the Eagles would pick up a more veteran option. Tanner McKee’s finger injury makes the situation intriguing. If something were to happen to Hurts early in the season, do they want the still-raw McCord to get into a game?
Running backs (4): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley. A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren.
Note: Montrell Johnson finished strong and will be headed for the practice squad. VanSumeren should be a fun toy at fullback for Kevin Patullo to experiment with once the season gets started.
Receivers (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, Ainias Smith.
Note: Leaving Darius Cooper and Terrace Marshall off the roster were my toughest cuts, and one could make it, yet, with Ainias Smith still on the bubble. It wasn’t a good preseason finale for Smith, but he had a strong summer and flashed in two previous exhibition games. Johnny Wilson will head to IR.
Tight ends (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson.
Note: Some tough decisions here, but it’s a deep group. E.J. Jenkins is caught in the numbers game here but should be able to get to the practice squad.
Offensive linemen (10): Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Jodan Mailata, Darian Kinnard, Drew Kendall, Cameron Williams, Matt Pryor, Myles Hinton.
Note: It was between Toth and Williams for my final spot, but Toth is a vested veteran so wouldn’t be exposed to waiver claims, which means the Eagles can kick the can the down the road and elevate him three times from the practice squad and use him as insurance in case an injury comes up early in the season. Trevor Keegan will return on the practice squad along with Hollin Pierce.
Who Do The Eagles Keep on Defense?
Defensive tackles (6): Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Byron Young.
Note: This is a young and hungry group. Jacob Sykes has done well enough to warrant a spot on the practice squad.
Edge/outside linebackers (5): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Patrick Johnson.
Note: Ojulari did not make my first crack at the 53-man roster two weeks ago, but it doesn’t make sense to cut a low-salaried player whose cap hit is just $1.67 million, making him an inexpensive player to keep. Meanwhile, rookie draft pick Antwan Powell-Ryland will be added to the practice squad. Despite flashing in the preseason finale against backups, he was invisible all summer.
Linebackers (4): Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Jihaad Campbell, Smael Mondon.
Note: Nakobe Dean starts the year on PUP.
Cornerbacks (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree Jackson, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams.
Note: Eli Ricks gets caught up in the numbers game.
Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Drew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum.
Note: The Eagle can go light here, given Cooper DeJean’s versatility. Andre Sam has done well enough to unseat McCollum and still might.
Specialists (3) Jake Elliott (kicker), Branden Mann (punter), Charley Hughlett (long snapper).
Note: This is the most obvious position group on the roster.
