AJ Brown's Status With Eagles Gets Needed Clarity
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Giants on Sunday without AJ Brown in the lineup, but you should expect to see him back in an Eagles jersey soon.
There have been rumors swirling about Brown's status with the team as the 2025 National Football League trade deadline has gotten closer. Now, with nine days to go until the trade deadline, Brown is missing the Eagles' matchup due to a hamstring injury, but he isn't expected to get traded, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"The Philadelphia Eagles are not expected to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown before the NFL's Nov. 4 deadline, sources told ESPN," Schefter said. "Teams still are eyeing Brown as the deadline approaches, according to sources, but the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are not looking to move the three-time Pro Bowler.
It doesn't sound the Eagles are going to trade AJ Brown
"The Eagles would be willing to listen to any trade offer, but sources believe Philadelphia would not be willing to part with Brown for anything less than a blockbuster offer, which is not expected to be forthcoming. Brown will not play Sunday against the Giants because of a hamstring injury, but sources say there is a realistic chance that he'll be ready to return on Nov. 10, when the Eagles return from their bye week to visit the Packers on 'Monday Night Football.'"
If Schefter doesn't think that Brown is being dealt, that should allow Eagles fans to let out a sigh of relief. The trade rumors have been loud this season. A lot of the noise has had to do with a lack of usage in the passing offense and then subsequent social media posts that triggered some buzz.
But, the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and even if there is a little bit of drama, it wouldn't make sense to trade a guy like Brown away in-season. Plus, his usage has picked up as well with 201 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks alone. There's no reason to trade Brown right now with the Eagles looking to defend their title and fortunately, it doesn't sound like the Eagles are going to.
