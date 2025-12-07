Saquon Barkley Admits Eagles Have Gameday Issue

The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-4 on the season so far with five games to go.

Philadelphia will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After that, the Eagles will face the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and a second showdown against Washington.

Right now, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East and have the inside track to the division title. The Eagles have the 8-4 record with the Dallas Cowboys in second place at 6-6-1. It would take an epic collapse for the Cowboys to catch Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles have room for growth

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There are a few weeks left in the regular season and Philadelphia is the reigning champ and has high hopes for another deep playoff run. Over the last few weeks, there's been a lot of noise around the team and the players haven't shied away from the tough conversations. From AJ Brown talking about the offense, Jalen Hurts talking about anonymous negative reports, and Nick Sirianni talking about the offensive playcalling, the Eagles have publicly had the tough conversations. That continued on Saturday as Saquon Barkley was asked about the team's energy during games.

"During games? Honestly, I think it's been awful," Barkley said. "I think if you ask anybody, if they're being honest, we'd all agree on that. Most importantly, I think the energy in practice, in walkthrough, in meetings, has been great. Now we got to carry that to game day. So all the stuff has been great, and now we need to make sure on game day, the energy is high and we execute and we make plays. The rest will take care of itself."

The NFL season is long. There are ups and downs for each team. The Eagles are always under a microscope because of the fact that they play in the massive market of Philadelphia. That's been even more the case this offseason after winning the Super Bowl.

But this is yet another example of the team publicly addressing the noise and that should help things better in the long run. Philadelphia clearly isn't shying away. Hopefully, acknowledging the sideline issue helps to fix it right away.

