Analysts Projects Doomsday Eagles Scenario
The Philadelphia Eagles are setting themselves up for another shot at a title in 2025.
Philadelphia has most of its pieces back in town and the offense specifically hasn't really suffered much turnover. The Eagles' offensive line will mainly be returners, outside of Mekhi Becton. The Eagles' weaons are still in order with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Jahan Dotson. The Eagles upgraded and added AJ Dillon as the team's No. 2 running back heading into camp.
There's obviously a lot to like about this team, but what if things go wrong? It's hard to see that happening barring injuries, but crazier things have happened. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine attempted to project each team's best and worst-case scenarios on offense. For the Eagles, it involved the possibility of Saquon Barkley breaking down.
"Worst-Case Scenario: Barkley breaks down and too much goes to Hurts," Ballentine said. "It's hard to see how things could go completely off the rails, but the Eagles are putting quite a bit into the Barkley basket. He already has an injury history and he's coming off the biggest workload of his career. Should he break down, then the team might have to lean a little too much on the pass game.
"Hurts had a career-high 538 passing attempts in 2023, and it played a role in the Eagles' late-season collapse. They know firsthand how important it is to nail a coordinator hire and Nick Sirianni's decision to promote Kevin Patullo could be tested if Barkley can't hold up for 17 games."
If Barkley were to get hurt, it would certainly derail the season, but that could be the case for pretty much any big-name guy on the offense. Barkley dealt with some injury troubles with the New York Giants and had a massive workload in 2024. There's depth behind him so it's hard to see the Eagles' offense really falling off entirely.
it's a slow point in the offseason and this is just one person's opinion. It's pretty fair. But, nothing really matters until training camp and then into the season.
