Eagles Speedster Likely Played Final Game in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to need to take a look at the wide receiver room this offseason.

That's not because of AJ Brown. In fact, the buzz around him should come to an end. Brown spoke out during Super Bowl Week and made it known that Philadelphia is "home" for him.

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said. "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand."

The Eagles may need to add

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On top of that, Derrick Gunn joined Andrew Salciunas and John Kincade on"Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and said that the Eagles want Brown in town. The Brown trade chatter should be put to rest, but the team may need to add another receiver anyway. The Athletic's Zach Berman noted that Jahan Dotson is likely to exit after two seasons with the team.

"WR Jahan Dotson," Berman wrote. "The Eagles acquired Dotson before the 2024 season, believing that the change of scenery would benefit the first-round pick. He might need a change of scenery again. Dotson has been buried behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and Goedert among the offensive weapons, limiting his opportunities.

"He made a big catch in Super Bowl LIX. But he did not do enough to show that the Eagles must keep him — even with the possibility of a Brown trade this offseason. Dotson turns 26 in March and has had starter-caliber moments in the NFL, but he’ll likely need to go elsewhere to realize it."

Dotson was brought in to be the team's No. 3 receiver but didn't have a massive role in the offense. That's because the passing offense has been loaded with Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and even Saquon Barkley.

So, an addition seems necessary for Philadelphia, even if Brown sticks around with the team throughout the offseason.

