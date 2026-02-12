AJ Brown Trade Update Raises Tricky Questions for Eagles

The National Football League offseason is just starting up and it's just February, but AJ Brown's future with the Philadelphia Eagles already has been talked about endlessly.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise. There was plenty of drama throughout the season and Brown is someone who moves the needle. Whether with the Eagles, or another team, Brown is the type of player who can single-handedly transform an offense. Obviously, things didn't go well for the franchise in 2025, but let's also recall that he's someone the Eagles brought in a few years ago for that exact reason. Philadelphia needed another game-changer and pulled off the trade with the Tennessee Titans for Brown and he has been hat they needed.

Changes have already come for the Eagles' offense this offseason with Kevin Patullo out and Sean Mannion in as the team's offensive coordinator. But will Philadelphia hold onto Brown, or opt to trade him? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had an update on Thursday while appearing on "Get Up" that does raise questions.

The Eagles superstar is under a microscope still

"Some people I've talked to around the league, some executives from other teams do expect that the Eagles will at least entertain a trade for AJ Brown, who was unhappy in numerous fronts," Fowler said. "I mean, name the counts where he looked like he was miserable out there. His body languague wasn't good. So something has to give. That's sort of the feeling right now. They could build around DeVonta Smith and some other pieces, [Saquon Barkley], maybe add a wide receiver. So, he would create a haul for the Eagles if they do go that route."

Now, does this mean that Brown is for sure getting moved? No. But Fowler is one of the NFL's top insiders citing executives around the league insinuating that Philadelphia could listen.

It's important to note that just last week during Super Bowl Week, Brown opened up about Philadelphia and called "home" while also talking about how he's excited for the 2026 season.

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said. "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand. ...

"As an offense, we just come back and just really watch the tape and just like I said, rediscover ourselves and go to work each and every day," Brown said. "Being accountable and take it one day at a time. We have great leaders in our locker room. I'm fortunate to be a part of that, especially on offense. We do have a lot of talent, but talent gets us nowhere. It's all about being detailed and disciplined. ... I'm always excited. Sometimes change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for [Kevin Patullo]. To me, he did a tremendous job and he has a great heart but I'm excited for the season. I am excited for what's to come, for sure."

Now, do his comments mean that he's not getting traded? No, not necessarily as well. But it does add some context to the idea of him being "miserable" in town. This topic isn't going away anytime soon, it seems. We've seen updates saying he could be on the move. We've heard from Brown. We've heard from Howie Roseman, who insinuated that the team doesn't want to move the playmaker. All of these updates paint a complicated picture. Insiders say he could be moved.

Brown seemed to indicate that he's happy in town. Roseman seemed to say he wants Brown in town. Which one is it? It's probably a combination of all of it. It wouldn't be a shock to hear teams call the Eagles. But that doesn't mean he will be moved. Brown very well could've been miserable in 2025, but it's already a different situation with Mannion leading the offense. Roseman very well could want to keep Brown, but if a team makes a ridiculous offer, it's also his job to listen.

