Another Day, Another Honor For Eagles' Superstar

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was named All-NFL by the PFWA on Monday.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The accolades continue to pile up for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFL Team on Monday.

Barkley was the only member of the 16-3 Eagles who made the All-NFL team. He was joined by four teammates on the All-NFC Team: left guard Landon Dickerson, Right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and linebacker Zack Baun.

The honor was the first All-NFL selection for Barkley, who was also named first-team All-Pro after a 2,005-yard regular season, only the ninth player in NFL history to cross the 2K mark.

Barkley ran for 205 yards in Sunday’s 28-22 Divisional Round playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams and has produced 2,329 rushing yards this season (including the postseason), the third-highest total in NFL single-season history, behind only Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, who had 2,476 for Denver in 1998-99 and 2,331 for the Broncos a season earlier. 

The Broncos had a league-high four players on the All-NFL team this season, while the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers had three players honored. 

The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have two All-NFL selections each.

The Eagles next host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26.

