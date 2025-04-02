Another Offensive Lineman Will Reportedly Visit Eagles
The Eagles’ quest to learn about as many available offensive linemen as they can to prepare for this month's draft in Green Bay continued on Wednesday when a report emerged that they would host Dylan Fairchild on a top-30 visit this weekend.
Fairchild is a 6-5, 318-pound guard from the University of Georgia. Despite his size, Fairchild is considered more of a Day 3 pick. His visit was first reported by Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network’s NFL/CFB analyst. Fowler also reported that the Bears were another team to entertain Fairchild on a top-30 visit.
Five offensive linemen are among those reported to have top-30 visits with the Eagles. Fairchild joins, Oregon’s Josh Conerly, North Carolina State’s Anthony Belton, Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, Iowa State’s Jalen Travis, and William & Mary’s Charles Grant.
Fairchild was a second-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-SEC performer last season when he made 14 starts at left guard for the Bulldogs. That’s not a terrible resume to hand off to Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
The Eagles are looking to bring in more students to Stoutland University. Already, they added Kenyon Green in a trade and signed their sixth-round draft from 2018, Matt Pryor, and veteran swing tackle Kendall Lamm during free agency.
This is what NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Fairchild: “Two-year starter who will offer more with his pass protection than his run blocking. Fairchild plays with quick hands and adequate athleticism as a move blocker. He’s big but struggles to push opponents and sustain blocks at the point of attack and wasn’t enough of a difference-maker for the run game.
“He’s steady in protection with decent range and active hands. He’s athletic enough to recover against counters but could have issues when matched against a good bull rush. Fairchild could go in the middle rounds and eventually become a starter.”
