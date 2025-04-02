Jeffrey Lurie Asks: Were The 2024 Eagles Best Team Ever?
Jeffrey Lurie put the question out there, but did not answer it. He said that is a job for the media and fans.
“Has there been a better NFL team than the ’24 Eagles?” he asked a flock of reporters in South Florida as the NFL owners’ meetings reached their conclusion on Tuesday.
The Eagles owner said he didn’t know - or at least didn't want to render an opinion - but he loved the team’s roster a season ago, and still loves it, even after losing several key defensive pieces and a bit of depth on offense.
“I think we’ll still go into next season with a superb roster,” he said. “We didn’t talk last February about Zack Baun and Moro Ojomo, and the list goes on and on. Where we stand now, (on April 1), there are no games for five months, the strategy of bringing in some players that have some great skills and great ability with our coaching staff and our culture, to maximize their ability.
“I don’t think we talked much about Zack Baun last year. We hope to have a few of those amongst all the signees, and we have 5 months to go. With Howie, trust me, and I think you know, every day is an excursion in terms of what could be. There’s no games for 5 months. I think we’ll have a very good roster. And you guys can decide how good was that roster that you mentioned on Feb. 9.”
Ah, yes, Feb. 9. The day the Eagles walked all over the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to hoist their second Lombardi trophy seven years with a 40-22 win. The first one came on Feb. 4, 2018.
The opinion here is that the 2024 team was better, and it starts at quarterback, where Jalen Hurts is better than Nick Foles. Even the 2023 Super Bowl team that lost on a last-second field goal to the Chiefs after a debatable holding call on James Bradberry was probably better than the team that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, 41-33.
This year’s Eagles team scored an NFL record for most points in the postseason with 145, comfortably breaking a mark that the 1994 San Francisco 49ers held at 131 points.
The two biggest games of the playoffs weren’t even close, with the Eagles trouncing the Washington Commaners in the NFC Championship Game, 55-23, to set the NFL record for most points scored in a conference title game, and then the destruction of the Chiefs.
Further proof that this Eagles team was the best ever, and maybe one of the top 10 best in NFL history, is the way other teams poached their talent this offseason.
"You know what, roster-wise we were incredibly capable, very well coached, all sides of the ball,” said Lurie. “Really hard to pinpoint a weakness. And then the way it dominated the championship game and the Super Bowl. There's been some other teams. It's right up there with those teams but that's something for you guys and everyone else to decide, not me. We just experienced a major win against Washington and a major win against the Chiefs, so those were not close games.”
