Another Rams Player Speaks Up About Eagles And Pending Rematch
This didn’t rise to the level of comments made by his teammate before last season’s Divisional round of the playoffs. Either way, the Los Angeles Rams sure like to talk about the Eagles.
L.A. defensive lineman Kobie Turner admitted to NFL Insiders last week that he has the Week 3 game against Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field, circled on his calendar.
“I've had that loss in the back of my mind for a while,” Turner said on the program. “Obviously, it's on to a new season and on to continue to progress, but I definitely have (it) circled. I mean, even in the individual training right now, we're breaking down, ‘OK, this is how some of the guys, some of the offensive linemen for the Eagles, this is how they block, and this is how we're going to defeat that.’”
Jared Verse talked Eagles prior to their loss in the playoffs against the Eagles. More spciifally, the talked trash about their fan base, saynig he hated Eagles fans.
After getting it so wrong in two matchups against the Eagles last year, Turner and his defensive mates better get it right when they meet again on Sept. 21. Last year, Saquon Barkley, behind the league’s most dominant offensive line, ran all over Turner and company.
Barkley broke the Eagles’ franchise record for most rushing yards in a game with 255, including touchdown runs of 72 and 70 yards, against them in the regular season. L.A. didn’t learn anything from that, because Barkley shredded them again less than a month later with 205 yards and TD runs of 62 and 78 yards.
Add it up and Barkley played the Rams to the tune of 460 yards rushing and four touchdowns. In two games.
“Ultimately, the thing that really got us last year is there's a couple of big runs,” Turner said. “We stopped the run for the most part, handled it really well, but a couple of those runs where we didn't fit it up right, where Saquon was able to get to the second level fast, and he's super dangerous there.
“So at the end of the day, it's about getting Saquon down, and that's what we're gonna do a lot better of this year, making sure that we stop the run on the run. … I'm just super excited to be able to run that back. Obviously those guys are Super Bowl champs, they won it, they deserve it, and whatnot, but this year's a new year, and man, we definitely have that game circled, I definitely have that game circled, and I'm super excited to get another crack at those guys.”
