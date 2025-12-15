Saquon Barkley Explains How Eagles ‘Got Caught Up’

The Philadelphia Eagles' losing streak is over after a rough three-week stretch.

Philadelphia's losing streak began on Nov. 23 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles built a 21-0 lead, but blew it and lost 24-21. The Eagles followed up with a "Black Friday," 24-15, loss against the Chicago Bears. The tough stretch continued with a Week 14, Monday Night Football loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime.

Fortunately, the Eagles were able to get back in the win column on Sunday with a 31-0 blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. After the game on Sunday, a reflective Saquon Barkley opened up about what he thought was different over the last few weeks.

"It's always important. It's always a good feeling when you win," Barkley said. "I feel like we got caught up in stuff that doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is winning football. Like, that's up for you guys to dictate how it's supposed to look, do your job and write about it. But no matter what, if it's 31-0, or if it's by one, (or) if it's 3-0, as long as the Philadelphia Eagles has more points than the other team when the clock hits zero, that's the thing that matters most. Whatever we need to improve on, we go back and we do it. Same thing with the mindset here. We got a pretty convincing win here. Pitched a shutout and put up 30 points, but the mindset is always the same. We've got to move on and get ready and improve and we look forward to doing that against a division opponent.

The Eagles got a much-needed win on Sunday

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts on the sideline to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"It's football. Everyone is going to have days we don't like but tomorrow's going to come. You have to be ready for your next opportunity and we had a great performance as an offense, great performance as a defense, but everything we did (Sunday) has no impact on what's going to happen Saturday and that's just the truth of it. That's just the nature of this business. We've got to move on and get ready and try to find a way to get another win."

One thing that should scare opposing teams is that even with the Eagles potentially getting caught up in the wrong things this season at points, they are still 9-5 and just one step away from winning the NFC East for the second year in a row. Philadelphia also has the No. 3 seed in the NFC overall and very well could make another deep run.

The 2025 season has been anything but smooth, and yet the Eagles have wins over the Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers, among others. This is a team that has beaten some of the very best in the league, even not at full strength. What if this Raiders win is what gets Philadelphia back on track and everything clicks? A scary thought for the league, to say the least.

