Are Eagles Hurdling Toward All-Pro Reunion?
Organized team activities have fully kicked off across the league and now teams are starting to get their first real looks at their current rosters.
Decisions are going to be made on the practice field. Whether guys play well enough to earn roles, or front offices realize they need to add more, this is an important time of the year. This is the case for each team. Whether you struggled last year -- like the Tennessee Titans -- or thrived -- like the Philadelphia Eagles -- there are questions for each team to answer.
For Philadelphia, it recently traded away defensive end Bryce Huff and freed up some cap space and a roster spot. A few of the big talking points of the offseason so far for Philadelphia has been the future of Huff, the future of Dallas Goedert, and whether the Eagles will add another safety after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson among others. Huff is gone and Philadelphia opted to keep Goedert. There's still some questions at safety.
Philadelphia drafted Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He should play a big role this year, but will the team make another move? Namely, for Justin Simmons? He made it clear earlier in the offseason that he was interested in Philadelphia and specifically reuniting with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Speculation has continued linking the two. For example, FanSided's Ashleigh Nagle called the Eagles the best fit for Simmons left.
"Justin Simmons," Nagle said. "Why not add a stellar player to an already stellar defense. We think Justin Simmons can be a good fit for the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, the current defensive coordinator for the Eagles is Vic Fangio, who was the head coach in Denver where Simmons played.
"Also, the Eagles traded away their big time playmaker and ball hawk C.J. Gardner Johnson. Simmons is an effective ball hawk who makes teams afraid to throw in the middle of the field. We think he can be the force that the Eagles need on an already dominant defense."
It's just speculation, but does show a look into how Simmons and Philadelphia are viewed across the league. Will a deal happen?
