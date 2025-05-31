Eagles Legend Addresses Bryce Huff Failed Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles went out and signed Bryce Huff to a big, three-year deal last offseason but the partnership didn't last long.
Philadelphia shipped him out of town on Friday in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. It's one thing to hear analysts and pundits talk about what went well and what didn't. It's another to hear from someone who was in the locker room and on the field each day.
Huff had a tough year in Philadelphia, but will leave with a Super Bowl ring and will always have that. He had a great year in 2023 with the New York Jets and was expected to be a huge piece for Philadelphia, but the Eagles found other ways to make things work. No harm, no foul.
Eagles legend Brandon Graham opened up about Huff and why things didn't work out the same in 2024 on the "Ross Tucker Podcast."
"I just think with the Jets, it was just that defense, man," Graham said. "I know what it's like playing in that 4-3, wide-9, 'go get it' every play. It's always stop the run on the way to the quarterback, that's the slogan in that type of defense. So, I feel like it's all scheme. I've seen different guys flourish in different systems. Then you see them get in another system, it's different. And what they asked of him this year, it just wasn't a great marriage, I would say.
"Because I know Huff can rush, I see him doing all that, but sometimes it's just different with the type of scheme, what people ask of you and what they want you to be able to do. And maybe it just wasn't that for Vic Fangio or ... I mean you don't really know. I just know that he's a baller, man. I want it to be a win-win for (the Eagles) and a win for him."
There you have it. The Eagles got some draft compensation back and the 49ers get a talented defensive end. Win-win.
